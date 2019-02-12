Dunkeswell to face Combe Martin in County Cup last four

Dunkeswell Rovers are into the last four of the Devon County Intermediate Cup after a splendid 4-1 home win over Appledore Lions.

Josh Cann scored twice and the other Dunks goals came from Steve Morris and Max McKeown, and now the Dunks can look forward to a March 9, semi-final away against North Devon League Intermediate One outfit Combe Martin.

The North Devon side currently sit fourth in their division, one that is headed by Bideford Community AFC Reserves who have, this season so far, won all 12 of their matches while Combe Martin’s record from their first 12 is eight wins, a draw and three defeats.

The other Devon Cup semi-final is between Buckfastleigh Rangers of the South Devon League and Spreyton, who ply their trade in Division Six of the Macron League.

This Saturday (February 23) the Dunks have a match day off, but they are in action on Sunday (February 24) when they visit Upottery Reserves for a Golesworthy Cup tie.