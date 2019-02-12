Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Dunkeswell to face Combe Martin in County Cup last four

PUBLISHED: 09:59 21 February 2019

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Dunkeswell Rovers are into the last four of the Devon County Intermediate Cup after a splendid 4-1 home win over Appledore Lions.

Josh Cann scored twice and the other Dunks goals came from Steve Morris and Max McKeown, and now the Dunks can look forward to a March 9, semi-final away against North Devon League Intermediate One outfit Combe Martin.

The North Devon side currently sit fourth in their division, one that is headed by Bideford Community AFC Reserves who have, this season so far, won all 12 of their matches while Combe Martin’s record from their first 12 is eight wins, a draw and three defeats.

The other Devon Cup semi-final is between Buckfastleigh Rangers of the South Devon League and Spreyton, who ply their trade in Division Six of the Macron League.

This Saturday (February 23) the Dunks have a match day off, but they are in action on Sunday (February 24) when they visit Upottery Reserves for a Golesworthy Cup tie.

Most Read

Two vehicle collision closes A35

Police.

FOUND: Missing Honiton boy, 14, is reunited with his family

Toby Gleeb. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Honiton Town seeking new manager after Blackwell stands down

Honiton Town away at Budleigh. Ref mhsp 43 18TI 3409. Picture: Terry Ife

Five rescued after being cut off by tide

Coastguard rescue helicopter over West Dorset. Picture HM Coastguard

27,000th flight for lifesaving Devon Air Ambulance

Devon Air Ambulance (for illustriation only). Picture: Devon Air Ambulance Trust

Most Read

‘There are ways out’ - Message from mother who had bleach poured on her by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

Kelly Watkins, 25, from Norwich, who suffered domestic violence at the hands of husband Keiron. Photo: Channel 5

What about inviting Islamic State teenager Shamima to live in Norwich?

Shamima Begum should be invited to live in Norwich, says Steven Downes Picture Metropolitan Police/PA Wire .

Rush hour crashes in Yaxham and King’s Lynn

Police have closed a road in Yaxham following a collision between two cars. Picture: Archant

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

‘Why I didn’t leave home for two years’ - Norfolk grandmother’s recovery from life-changing accident

Dawn Abbott from Swaffham has appeared on ITV's This Time Next Year after recovering from a horrific accident which left her with burns over 55 per cent of her body. This is her when she appeared last year. Picture: ©Twofour Production / ITV Plc Picture Desk

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Dunkeswell to face Combe Martin in County Cup last four

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Golf Club revives the Coppers Group

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5423. Picture: Terry Ife

Air Cadets ready to welcome new recruits

Honiton Air Cadets on a visit to RAF Coningsby where 29 Sqn fly the Typhoon and Battle of Britain memorial flight. Pictures RAF Coningsby.

Much-changed Millwey Rise serve up superb all-round shift against high-flying Elmore

Honiton are masters of their own downfall as title bid stutters with Penryn defeat

Honiton rugby. Ref mscsp 48 17TI 3845. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists