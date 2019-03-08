Dunks drop points and title bid suffers

Archant

Dunkeswell Rovers shared two goals with table-topping hosts Westexe Park Rangers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

However, Dunks joint boss Brian Cann was left feeling it had been 'two points dropped' in his side's bid to land the Macron Division Three title for themselves.

He said: “We turned them [Westexe Park Rangers] over good and proper.

“We dominated for large parts of the game, but chance, after chance, after chance went begging.

“The draw does not end our hopes, but the situation would be a lot more clear-cut had we got the three points we both should have – and indeed - deserved.”

The Dunks were 'at it' from the first whistle and took a first-half lead with a Josh Cann header from a Steve Morris cross.

It was not all one-way and Dunks glovesman Dan Stapleton made some terrific saves and a real highlight of another impressive shift from the young goalkeeper was his exceptional distribution.

There was nothing 'Man of the Match' winner Stapleton could do about the home equaliser and the game ended all-square at 1-1.

Cann said: “I guess I need to temper my disappointment and put things in perspective, for we have now taken five points from the nine available in matches against the current top three. So, perhaps things are not as bad as I am making out!”

The Dunks, who sit fifth with 31 points, have played fewer games than anyone else in the division and still have eight to play to complete their campaign.

They are back in action tonight (Wednesday) when they travel to Exeter to meet Devon Yeoman and then have two Easter matches with Saturday's visit to Willand-based Bravehearts, followed by an Easter Monday game at Broadclyst against Cranbrook.