Dunks in midweek action at Budleigh

PUBLISHED: 12:08 11 September 2019

Archant

Dunkeswell Rovers are in midweek action this Wednesday evening (September 11) when they visit Greenway Lane, Budleigh to take on Exmouth Spartans (7.30pm).

The Dunks go into the game giving been knocked out of the Bill Slee Cup last Saturday, beaten 2-0 away at Feniton Reserves.

Speaking after the game, Dunks' secretary Rob William said: "Post match we felt frustrate, but it was all targeted at ourselves. I chatted with team manager Sid Berry after the game at Feniton and he had reflected on it being a 'funny old game' one in which we were never really outplayed and controlled large parts of the contest, but at no stage did we play to our full potential.

On the plus side is the fact that it was clear post match that the players shared the frustration. Now they have a chance to quickly pout things right when they go to Budleigh's Greenway Lane home for a floodlit game against Exmouth Spartans."

He added: "I hope the players can use the Feniton cup defeat as a wake-up call in that if we don't play to our full potential then we ill find ourselves on the wrong side of the result."

The Dunks Man of the Match award at Feniton, sponsored by Meads Builders, went to Kieran Pike, who worked harder than most and never gave up.

Rob Williams said: "He [Kieran Pike] definitely held his hand up going into Wednesday night's game under the lights!"

