Dunks warm up for Monday night game at Upottery by beating table-toppers

Dunkeswell Rovers line up before their narrow Devon Intermediate Cup semi-final defeat to North Devon League side Combe Martin. Picture DFC Archant

Dunkeswell Rovers are in great shape ahead of Monday night’s (April 8) big game at Upottery (6.30pm) by making a huge statement in terms of the Macron League Division Five title race when they beat table-topping Exmouth Spartans 4-1.

The Dunks made a slick start and took the lead through Steve Morris, the striker netting after some neat interchanges through midfield.

Spartans hit back, but got little change out of a solid Dunks back line while, at the other end of the pitch, the home spurned what looked a number of gilt-edged chances to increase the lead.

With half-time beckoning Max McKeown received the ball some 25 yards from goal and, after dancing through a couple of challenges drilled the ball home to lave the Dunks 2-0 up at the break.

The second half started as the first ended with the home side on the front foot and a third goal duly arrived when a slide-rule Josh Cann pass found Morris who used ne touch to control and a second to bury the ball in the back of the net.

Spartans hit back with a goal of their own, but the three goal margin was swiftly restored when McKeown netted his second, this time applying a polished finish to a sweet passing move. Thereafter the Dunks saw the game out to deservedly win. The three points leaves them still 13 points adrift of Spartans, but the Dunks now have five games in hand and, win them all and no one will sit above them, in the table!

Dunkeswell joint boss Brian Cann says: “We had felt that our general play was ‘OK’ leading into the game, but we also asked that they ‘go up the gears’, which they did to dish up, without doubt, our best collective team performance of the season so far.

“That said, I still feel there’s more for them to give.

“On the day, each and every player gave everything, and I really couldn’t pick out one individual, as they were all amazing. But, it’s a fact in this wonderful game of football that you are only as good as your next performance and what is important now is that we maintain a level of consistency that will hopefully take us to be where we want to be come the end of the campaign.”

On Saturday (April 13), the Dunks have another home game when they entertain another team with title aspirations, Westexe Park Rangers (3pm).