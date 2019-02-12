Dyer header nets Axmouth United home win over North Tawton

Axmouth United completed a Macron League Division Three double as they defeated North Tawton 1-0, writes Chris Salter.

Axmouth were denied a second-minute lead when the crossbar kept out a Charlie Clarke header!

Three minutes later Clarke was felled by the visiting glovesman, but the penalty was well saved.

United were the game’s dominant force for the first 15 minutes, but had nothing to show for their considerable efforts.

Their lack of success seemed to affect their confidence a little and the rest of the half was fairly even, although it took a great save by United goalkeeper Scott Dyer to prevent the visitors taking the lead.

The deadlock was finally broken two minutes before the break when a terrific flick-on by Charlie Clarke found Travis Dack on the left wing and his cross was met at the far post by Archie Clode, who planted a superb header into the visiting net.

After the break, United played with greater confidence, but were unable to increase their lead.

Indeed, they were also forced to defend well at times against a resolute North Tawton side that never gave up.

Manager Asa Sandman was pleased with his team’s overall performance.

His Man of the Match was teenager Kieran Burraston for yet another solid defensive display, but he felt Scott Dyer in goal and Archie Clode also both deserved mentions.