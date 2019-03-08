Early goal sets Honiton Town on their way as they beat Elburton Villa

Action from Honiton Town vs Elburton. Picture: Andrew Symonds Archant

A third minute goal sent Honiton Town on their way as they best Elburton Villa 2-1 at Mountbatten Park in the South West Peninsula League Premier East.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pete Know scored the early goal before Elburton equalised in the 37th minute.

Lewis Couch netted the only goal of the second half to give the Hippos all three points.

Town started the game the brightest and the early pressure came to fruition when Knox rose in the six yard box to head home.

The visitors responded well and came close in the eighth minute when a shot rebounded to an attacker but the follow-up effort was blocked by an outstretched defender for a corner.

From that, Town hit Elburton quickly on the counter via the pace of Blake Freemantle on the wing.

His shot-cum-cross almost found Ash Small at the back post but the striker narrowly failed to connect.

After a flurry of Town chances, Elburton pulled the scores level. A misplaced clearance across the pitch left Town short and the onrushing attacker headed the ball into the net to make the score 1-1.

Elburton almost took the lead themselves just before half time but a good save by Luke Ashford prevented them.

The end-to-end action continued into the second half with both teams forcing chances.

The visitors saw an effort blasted over the bar in the 55th minute.

At the other end, Couch finished well to put Honiton into the lead for the second time that afternoon.

The Hippos pushed for a third to give themselves a two goal cushion as Small broke free but a great save by the Elburton keeper.

Substitute Owen McCreadie Taylor almost made an instant impact as he worked room for an attempt but he failed to find the back of the net.

As the game ticked towards the final moments, the siege on Town's goal began.

With time running out, the opposing goalkeeper formed a makeshift attacker but he was unable to prevent the game ending at 2-1 to the Hippos.

Honiton's sixth win of the season moves them into 11th ahead of a visit of Newton Abbot Spurs on Saturday at 2.15pm.