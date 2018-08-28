Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

East Devon clubs looking to tale step up the football pyramid

PUBLISHED: 10:16 07 February 2019

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A number of East Devon football clubs have put themselves ‘in the frame’ with regard to the Football Association’s restructuring that will see the South West Peninsula League run two divisions at step six of the game next season.

It means the likes of Beer Albion, Feniton, Upottery, Axminster Town Reserves and Ottery St Mary may get the opportunity to play SWP League football next season.

There is a meeting between the footballing authorities during the coming week after which more details are set to be released.

There are two criteria with regard to clubs moving onwards and upwards in the football pyramid and they are facilities and then ranking with regard to where the teams finish in their current league campaigns.

It does seem that a number of local clubs will join Honiton Town, Axminster Town, Budleigh and Sidmouth Town at the higher level next season.

The clubs that are listed as having put their names forward from the Macron Devon and Exeter League are: Beer Albion, Clyst Valley, Colyton, Cronies, Exmouth Town Reserves, Exwick Villa, Feniton, Heavitree United, Newtown, Topsham Town, Upottery, Witheridge, Hatherleigh Town, Kentisbeare, Sidmouth Town Reserves, Axminster Town Reserves and Ottery St Mary.

Most Read

Axminster’s George Hotel reopens this week

Axminster Conservative councillors Andrew Moulding (left) and Ian Hall (right) with the George management team of Alan Berry and Mo Blyth. Picture: GEORGE HOTEL

Ancient Woodbury hillfort dating back 3,000 years is being damaged by illegal off-roading

Repairs to the vehicle damaged ramparts got underway in 2018, with a new pedestrian access provided that limits off-roading. Picture: Charlotte Russell/Historic England

Mother calls for dog warden in Honiton after her son, six, forced to clean himself of mess in public stream

Amanda Farrant with her son Fin. Ref mhh 06 19TI 9239. Picture: Terry Ife

Public consultation on Axminster Masterplan

The Axminster masterplan showing what the centre of the new development could look like. Picture EDDC

Works begin to remove monster 64-metre fatberg in Sidmouth Sewer

The clean-up of the Sidmouth fat berg has started. shs 06 19TI 9468. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Axminster’s George Hotel reopens this week

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ancient Woodbury hillfort dating back 3,000 years is being damaged by illegal off-roading

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mother calls for dog warden in Honiton after her son, six, forced to clean himself of mess in public stream

#includeImage($article, 225)

Public consultation on Axminster Masterplan

#includeImage($article, 225)

Works begin to remove monster 64-metre fatberg in Sidmouth Sewer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Ancient Woodbury hillfort dating back 3,000 years is being damaged by illegal off-roading

Repairs to the vehicle damaged ramparts got underway in 2018, with a new pedestrian access provided that limits off-roading. Picture: Charlotte Russell/Historic England

Honiton Golf Club latest – snow play on the course

A snowy scene looking down the 11th fiarway at Honiton Golf Club. Picture ANDRAS ROTH

This weekend’s area point-to-point is taking place at Wadebridge

East Devon Hunt's Point to Point event. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shsp 10 1192-10-11SH

East Devon clubs looking to tale step up the football pyramid

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Cliff safety work starts at Seaton and Beer

Seaton's West Walk where cliff safety works are under way. Picture: CHRIS CARSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists