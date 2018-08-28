East Devon clubs looking to tale step up the football pyramid

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A number of East Devon football clubs have put themselves ‘in the frame’ with regard to the Football Association’s restructuring that will see the South West Peninsula League run two divisions at step six of the game next season.

It means the likes of Beer Albion, Feniton, Upottery, Axminster Town Reserves and Ottery St Mary may get the opportunity to play SWP League football next season.

There is a meeting between the footballing authorities during the coming week after which more details are set to be released.

There are two criteria with regard to clubs moving onwards and upwards in the football pyramid and they are facilities and then ranking with regard to where the teams finish in their current league campaigns.

It does seem that a number of local clubs will join Honiton Town, Axminster Town, Budleigh and Sidmouth Town at the higher level next season.

The clubs that are listed as having put their names forward from the Macron Devon and Exeter League are: Beer Albion, Clyst Valley, Colyton, Cronies, Exmouth Town Reserves, Exwick Villa, Feniton, Heavitree United, Newtown, Topsham Town, Upottery, Witheridge, Hatherleigh Town, Kentisbeare, Sidmouth Town Reserves, Axminster Town Reserves and Ottery St Mary.