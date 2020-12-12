Saturday football fixtures

It is a busy day of football ahead for clubs across our region, starting with Sidmouth Town making a tough trip to Ilfracombe Town in the South-West Peninsula Division.

Axminster Town host Crediton United in the same league and a massive game for the Tigers.

In the Devon Football League S&W Division, leaders Ottery St Mary are at home to Newton Abbot Spurs Reserves.

Feniton Town host Upottery in the Devon & Exeter League Premier Division, while Seaton Town travel to Kentisbeare.

Beer Albion host Teignmouth in Division 1 East, Lympstone are at home to Clyst Valley, Otterton welcome East Budleigh and Tipton St John are at Dunkeswell.

In Division 2 East, Cranbrook are at home to Axminster, East Budleigh v Colyton, Exeter United v Feniton and Pinhoe v Millwey Rise.

Upottery host Offwell Rangers in Division 3 East and in Division 4, Sidmouth travel to Falcons, Lympstone are at HT Dons, plus Millwey Rise v Otterton, Ottery St Mary v Exmouth Town and Seaton Town v Dawlish United.

Please make sure you check the social media feeds of your club and the relevant leagues for any postponement announcements.