Advanced search

Saturday football fixtures

PUBLISHED: 06:43 12 December 2020 | UPDATED: 06:43 12 December 2020

Football

Football

Archant

Local games today

It is a busy day of football ahead for clubs across our region, starting with Sidmouth Town making a tough trip to Ilfracombe Town in the South-West Peninsula Division.

Axminster Town host Crediton United in the same league and a massive game for the Tigers.

In the Devon Football League S&W Division, leaders Ottery St Mary are at home to Newton Abbot Spurs Reserves.

Feniton Town host Upottery in the Devon & Exeter League Premier Division, while Seaton Town travel to Kentisbeare.

Beer Albion host Teignmouth in Division 1 East, Lympstone are at home to Clyst Valley, Otterton welcome East Budleigh and Tipton St John are at Dunkeswell.

In Division 2 East, Cranbrook are at home to Axminster, East Budleigh v Colyton, Exeter United v Feniton and Pinhoe v Millwey Rise.

Upottery host Offwell Rangers in Division 3 East and in Division 4, Sidmouth travel to Falcons, Lympstone are at HT Dons, plus Millwey Rise v Otterton, Ottery St Mary v Exmouth Town and Seaton Town v Dawlish United.

Please make sure you check the social media feeds of your club and the relevant leagues for any postponement announcements.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Saturday football fixtures

Football

Eat well to stay well is the favourite recipe to your weight loss success

Help is available to support you achieve your weight loss goals for a healthier lifestyle Picture: Contributed

The Rugby column

Phil Dollman, Chiefs favourite and Sidmouth Rugby Club player coach

Devon Freewheelers champion road safety in Honiton

Devon Freewheelers' founder Daniel Roe-Lavery with the new barrier in Dowell Street, Honiton. Picture: Devon Freewheelers

Seven new electric vans leased by East Devon District Council

The lower emission bespoke Nissan ENV200 vehicles leased by the council. Picture: EDDC