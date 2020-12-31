East Devon teams in action at start of a new year of Macron League matches

Weather permitting there is a full Macron Devon & Exeter League programme this Saturday (January 4) and all the East Devon based clubs playing in the top flight are in action.

Feniton will look to build on last Saturday's 2-1 home win over Lapford when they entertain a Hatherleigh side that are the only side in the Premier Division yet to win a game this league season.

Indeed, since an August 28, 3-3 draw with Okehampton - the only game the top side have not won this league season - Hatherleigh have lost all eight games they have played!

Fenny have lost only one of their eight home league games this season - that a 4-2, December 7, defeat at the hands of a Lyme Regis side they share second place with in the top flight table (Lapford are the third of the three sides who all have 24 points, four less than unbeaten table-topping Okehampton Argyle).

Beer, who have played only four times since November 2, entertain basement side Sidmouth Town Reserves who have seen even less action - the Vikings have played twice in 12 weeks since early October! Beer are unbeaten since a 5-3 reversal at home to Chagford on October 5 and that remains the only time the Fishermen have lost a home game after 10 league and cup outings at Furzebrake this season so far.

Upottery have not played since December 7, and they have only seen action three times in the last 12 weeks.

This Saturday, Upottery head for a Kentisbeare side that are struggling in their first season in the top flight. The Kents have won only one of their dozen Premier games so far and that was against one of the two teams to sit below them at the foot of the table - Sidmouth Town Reserves.

Colyton, who played four league games in August since when they have only played five in the past four months, are in action at Lyme Regis. Completing the contingent of East Devon teams playing in the top flight this term are Seaton Town and they start 2020 with a home game against Cronies.

Seaton have only played three games since the end of October, but they were winner's last time out when they enjoyed a December 14, 2-1 home win over Feniton. Cronies have played only seven of their 30 league games so far this season and, if this coming Saturday's game is played it will be a 15th outing for Seaton who will also become the first top flight side to complete half their league campaign.

In Division Two, Beer Albion Reserves, who sit fourth, but who have lost their last two games, travel to Heavitree United Reserves who will start the day sitting third bottom. Beer were beaten 6-2 at home by 100 per cent outfit Elmore Reserves on the final Saturday of 2019 with the Fishermen's consolation goals being scored by Chris Long and Billy Long. Honiton Town Reserves, who have only played twice since late October will seek to end a run of three straight defeats dating back to October 19, when they won 3-0 at Heavitree United, with their Mountbatten Park meeting against sixth placed Halwill.

Macron League Division Three saw just five games completed in the month of December! For Dunkeswell Rovers, they start 2020 with a trip to table topping North Tawton who beat them 4-3 at Dunkeswell when the sides met in East Devon on October 19 and that remains the only home game the Dunks have played so far this season! Upottery Reserves will try, at the eighth time of asking to win a Division Three game. They have a tough task though for they entertain second in the table Exmouth Spartans who have only lost one league game all season. In another Division Three game, third bottom Axmouth United travel to Mid Devon to take on Westexe Park Rangers.

In Division Four, Feniton Reserves, who sit eighth, travel to second-in-the-table Devon Yeoman while Millwey Rise, who occupy fourth spot, host a Culm United side that will pitch up at Cloakham Lawns sitting immediately above the home side in the table. Cranbrook, who have not played for a month, make the trip across to Colyton Reserves who sit bottom having lost eight of their nine games so far this season. Cranbrook, who last played on December 7, when they beat Sampford Peverell 3-0, head for Colyton to play their first away game in 12 long weeks since they drew 0-0 at St Martins on October 5.

In Division Five the two teams who have played fewer games than any other sides across the nine divisions of the Macron League, Farway and Awliscombe, are both in action. Farway, who have only played three league games - their last one being at the end of September, travel to an Exmouth Rovers side that sit top with a 100 per cent record so far while Awliscombe, who have played four league games so far, travel to Royal Oak.

There's an East Devon derby on offer in Division Six with Offwell Rangers entertaining Seaton Town Reserves and, in Division Eight, Millwey Rise Reserves travel to Tiverton to take on Amory Green Rovers Reserves.