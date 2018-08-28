Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Elstone header brings Cranbrook first home win of the season

PUBLISHED: 10:40 08 January 2019

Ref mhsp 14 17TI 0258. Picture: Terry Ife

Ref mhsp 14 17TI 0258. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Cranbrook did something in their first game of 2019 that they had been unable to do at any stage this season so far, win a home game as they defeated Awliscombe 1-0 at Broadclyst.

Cranbrook fashioned the games best chance of the early stages when Fraser Browning cut in from his left wing berth and crossed superbly for Charlie Telford. The 18-year-old, a recent signing for the team, met the ball with a powerful header that seemed destined for the back of the net, until the Awliscombe goalkeeper produced a stunning save to turn the ball round his upright.

However, from the ensuing corner, well delivered by Reece Saunders, Cranbrook centre back Jon Elstone met the ball at the far post and his header nestled in the back of the net.

After the break, Cranbrook ‘huffed’ and ‘puffed’, but rarely threatened the visitors’ goal. The single goal lead seemed fragile and Awliscombe finished strongly and only a wonderful goal line clearance of central defender Craig Galloway stopped the home side being held yet again in a home fixture.

Cranbrook boss Jon Martin said: “To be honest my post match feeling was one of huge relief that we had finally won our first home game of the season.

“It was certainly a tough game against a well-organised side. We dominated possession for long periods of the game, but struggled to break them down.”

He continued: “We did have some thoroughly positive individual performances with Liam Bounsall the ‘stand-out’ player in his central midfield role. He covered every inch of grass on the pitch and never gave their midfield players the chance to settle on the ball.

He continued: “Danny Parcell was fully deserving of his second successive clean sheer. Defensively we have one of the best records in the league. If we have an Achilles heel at the moment it is up top where we lack goals.”

Next up, Cranbrook have another home game with Saturday’s visit of Starcross Generals, who beat high-flying Upottery Reserves 5-3 last time out!

Martin says: “That result for Starcross last Saturday was not a big surprise to me as I had seen they have been adding new players to their squad over the past few weeks and they’ll climb the table soon. We must treat them with respect, but hopefully the lads have now found the ‘winning at home’ formula and I’d like to see more of the same this Saturday.”

That game against Starcross Generals is at Broadclyst on Saturday (January 12) with a 2.15pm kick-off.

Most Read

An old head on young shoulders: The Herald speaks to Honiton gymnast Emily Lee

Honiton gymnast Emily Lee. Picture: Callum Lawton

Brexit poll at Lyme Regis

The Brexit-ometer at Lyme Regis. Picture Belinda Bawden

Millwey Rise lose manager and star player but battle well in narrow defeat at Elmore

A LOOK INSIDE: Honiton’s unique Canadian chapel

Wolford Chapel in Dunkeswell. Ref mhh 46 18TI 4922. Picture: Terry Ife

Flight expert says training is key to surviving light aircraft crash

The Cessna 195 which crash landed in a field between Colestocks and Hembury, on the outskirts of Honiton. Picture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

Most Read

Three restaurants to shut their doors in the Sudbury area

#includeImage($article, 225)

Town closing in on deals for attacking duo Pilkington and Quaner

#includeImage($article, 225)

Decapitated skeletons found during archaeological dig in Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I need financial support’ – Lambert believes he can rebuild Ipswich Town with backing

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axminster Town’s unbeaten run ended with defeat by Torridgeside

Action from the Axminster Town versus Torridgeside game at Tiger Way that the North Devon side won 3-1. Picture STEVE WAKELEY

Elstone header brings Cranbrook first home win of the season

Ref mhsp 14 17TI 0258. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster charity fundraisers praise locals for their support

The Axminster Cards for Good Causes team who manned the stall before Christmas. Picture: Contributed

Beer Reserves edged out at Village Inn

Beer Albion 2nds at home to Otterton 1st team. Ref mhsp 48 18TI 5521. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton mayor’s praise for all who helped town’s Admiral Nurse vision become reality

Cllr Henry Brown., mayor of Honiton.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists