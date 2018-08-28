Elstone header brings Cranbrook first home win of the season

Ref mhsp 14 17TI 0258. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Cranbrook did something in their first game of 2019 that they had been unable to do at any stage this season so far, win a home game as they defeated Awliscombe 1-0 at Broadclyst.

Cranbrook fashioned the games best chance of the early stages when Fraser Browning cut in from his left wing berth and crossed superbly for Charlie Telford. The 18-year-old, a recent signing for the team, met the ball with a powerful header that seemed destined for the back of the net, until the Awliscombe goalkeeper produced a stunning save to turn the ball round his upright.

However, from the ensuing corner, well delivered by Reece Saunders, Cranbrook centre back Jon Elstone met the ball at the far post and his header nestled in the back of the net.

After the break, Cranbrook ‘huffed’ and ‘puffed’, but rarely threatened the visitors’ goal. The single goal lead seemed fragile and Awliscombe finished strongly and only a wonderful goal line clearance of central defender Craig Galloway stopped the home side being held yet again in a home fixture.

Cranbrook boss Jon Martin said: “To be honest my post match feeling was one of huge relief that we had finally won our first home game of the season.

“It was certainly a tough game against a well-organised side. We dominated possession for long periods of the game, but struggled to break them down.”

He continued: “We did have some thoroughly positive individual performances with Liam Bounsall the ‘stand-out’ player in his central midfield role. He covered every inch of grass on the pitch and never gave their midfield players the chance to settle on the ball.

He continued: “Danny Parcell was fully deserving of his second successive clean sheer. Defensively we have one of the best records in the league. If we have an Achilles heel at the moment it is up top where we lack goals.”

Next up, Cranbrook have another home game with Saturday’s visit of Starcross Generals, who beat high-flying Upottery Reserves 5-3 last time out!

Martin says: “That result for Starcross last Saturday was not a big surprise to me as I had seen they have been adding new players to their squad over the past few weeks and they’ll climb the table soon. We must treat them with respect, but hopefully the lads have now found the ‘winning at home’ formula and I’d like to see more of the same this Saturday.”

That game against Starcross Generals is at Broadclyst on Saturday (January 12) with a 2.15pm kick-off.