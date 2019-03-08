Exeter City Football Club seeking new stadium tour guides

Exeter City FC crest. Picture: exetercityfc @wikimedia commons Archant

After a record breaking season of stadium tours, with over 600 people taken round St James Park, the Exeter City Supporters Trust are looking for new volunteers to join the team of guides.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

If you think being a stadium tour guide is for you and are interested in finding out about what is involved please make contact with the new tours co-ordinator Dave Luxton. Dave can be contacted at david_luxton@sky.com or by leaving a message for him at the club reception.

Guides will be selected after informal conversations and full training offered to those successfully chosen to join the team.

The free tours are a Supporters Trust initiative and well over 2000 have taken tours since the scheme started in 2011/12. Tours are usually offered on the mornings of Saturday home games, but can also be laid on at other times by special arrangement.

The tours visit most key areas at St James Park including the changing rooms, dugouts, security centre (Saturday games only), boardroom and Exeter City Football Club museum room and heritage displays.