Breaking

Exeter City sign new centre back, five things for City fans to digest

Exeter City FC crest. Picture: exetercityfc @wikimedia commons Archant

Exeter City Football Club have announced the signing of 27-year-old defender Tom Parkes from Carlisle United.

Parkes says the chance to join Exeter City and battle for promotion from Sky Bet League Two was an exciting opportunity he just had to accept.

The central defender joins the Grecians having had two promotions under his belt with Bristol Rovers as well as spells playing for Leyton Orient, Burton Albion and Yeovil Town.

He described himself as an aggressive centre-half who likes to play football and says he can't wait to get started.

"I am happy to be here." said the former England under-17 international.

"I got a phone call from my agent saying that Exeter were interested in signing me and I came down last week and had a look at the training facilities and everything and I was very pleased with everything that was going on down here. I didn't think there was any problems for me not to sign here."

"It is exciting that you have got a club that is always pushing to try and get promotion. I have had two promotions when I was at Bristol and hopefully I can get another one at this club."

Tom also adds that joining a club that has a defender like Matt Taylor in charge was another big plus, as were the facilities and City's style of play.

"It is a good footballing team and there are a lot of good young players coming through the club." said Tom. "It is also a massive persuasion, with how good the manager was as a player and hopefully I can come here, learn from him and become a better player."

"The facilities are really good as well," he added. "As you can see the training facilities are fantastic and I have played at the stadium a few times now and it is a great pitch and, every time I have been down here, the fans have been great as well."

Five things you need to know about the new signing:

He was born in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire

He started his career at Leicester City before moving to Bristol Rovers in 2012

He made 164 appearance for the Pirates scoring six goals

He has represented England at Under-17 level 18 times and scored once

He has played for Leicester, Burton Albion, Yeovil, Bristol Rovers and Leyton Orient