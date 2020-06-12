Advanced search

Exeter & District Sunday League inviting applications from new teams for next season

PUBLISHED: 07:02 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:02 12 June 2020

The Exeter & District Sunday Football League is accepting applications for new teams to join them for next season.

Even though no grassroots football is being played at the moment and indeed, a start date for a new campaign is, at best, speculative, local leagues still need to continue planning and preparation.

With that in mind the Exeter & District Sunday Football League is eager to see new teams come forward.

For more further information regarding the league you can contact the general secretary, Graham Moore either on n 07464 666597 or by email at grahamfootystuff@gmail.com

