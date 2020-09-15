Advanced search

Fanson at the double as Axminster Town win Monday night visit to Crediton United

PUBLISHED: 09:51 15 September 2020

Action from the Axminster Town 2-1 defeat to Dartmouth on the opening day of the new South West Peninsula League Prmeier East season. Picture: SARAH MCCABE

Action from the Axminster Town 2-1 defeat to Dartmouth on the opening day of the new South West Peninsula League Prmeier East season. Picture: SARAH MCCABE

Archant

Axminster Town were 3-2 winners of their Monday night visit to Crediton United and so ended an early season run of three straight defeats to get their South West Peninsula League Premier East campaign up and running, writes Steve Birley.

The Tigers, beaten at home 2-1 by Dartmouth and 3-1 by Elmore, were then beaten 4-0 at Torrington last Saturday, but it all ended well in Mid Devon on Monday night.

Marcus Fanson scored twice and Josh Phillips also netted.

Tigers’ boss Josh Stunell said: “It was the perfect reaction to what had been an abysmal all-round shift at Torrington.

“Shipping three goals to individual errors last Saturday had us on the back foot and effectively sunk early doors. Post-match words were said and, it was not quite ‘last chance saloon’ on Monday night, but the lads had been told they needed to repay the faith that had been shown in them – and they did that – and in some style too.”

When asked what his team had done differently at Crediton against the previous three matches, the Tigers chief replied: “Honestly, not a great deal, but the very evident difference was that, to a man, they all did their jobs and therefore we got the end result we wanted.

“As I have said many times, a week can be a mighty long one in football and this win will do us no end of good in terms of confidence and belief.”

The Tigers are back in action on Saturday (September 19) when they travel to Launceston for an FA Vase tie and then, a week tonight (September 23), they travel to Sidmouth for the first of what will be four East Devon derby fixtures this league term.

Looking ahead to the FA Vase tie, Stunell says: “Given we have broken the run of defeats, I’d of course, prefer we had another league game as that is our bread-and-butter. That said, the FA Vase is an opportunity to meet different opposition and face new challenges.

“Launceston will no doubt be well-organised and if we perform as we did at Torrington then it will be a miserable journey home. However, if we get another Monday night show then I fancy that journey home will be a lot more enjoyable.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Exeter Nightingale Hospital planning approval granted

The Exeter Nightingale Hospital. Picture: Daniel Clark

Lonely whippet given a home by Honiton care team

Tilly makes herself at home at HC-One's offices in Honiton. Picture HC-One

Coronavirus testing centre opens in Honiton

The Governments Test and Trace programme comes to Honiton. Picture: Pixabay

Lyme Regis lifeboat rescue to feature in BBC series

Lyme Regis Lifeboat. Picture: RNLI

Beer Albion launch a new season with visit of Feniton

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Exeter Nightingale Hospital planning approval granted

The Exeter Nightingale Hospital. Picture: Daniel Clark

Lonely whippet given a home by Honiton care team

Tilly makes herself at home at HC-One's offices in Honiton. Picture HC-One

Coronavirus testing centre opens in Honiton

The Governments Test and Trace programme comes to Honiton. Picture: Pixabay

Lyme Regis lifeboat rescue to feature in BBC series

Lyme Regis Lifeboat. Picture: RNLI

Beer Albion launch a new season with visit of Feniton

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Fanson at the double as Axminster Town win Monday night visit to Crediton United

Action from the Axminster Town 2-1 defeat to Dartmouth on the opening day of the new South West Peninsula League Prmeier East season. Picture: SARAH MCCABE

Axe Cliff ladies Handicap Cup joy for Anne Jarvis

Generic picture

Lyme Regis lifeboat rescue to feature in BBC series

Lyme Regis Lifeboat. Picture: RNLI

It’s take-off for Loganair flights between Exeter and Newcastle

Captain at Loganair Graham Bowes; Cabin Attendant at Loganair Sara Jayne Aissa; First Officer at Loganair Adam Patrick; Leon McQuaid – head of aviation development at Newcastle Airport. Picture: Loganair

Amelia bags a brace of wickets as Tipton win again despite valiant effort by ‘tail end charlies’

Mark Channon bowling for Tipton in the home win over Yarcombe and Stockland. Picture PHIL WRIGHT