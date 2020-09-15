Fanson at the double as Axminster Town win Monday night visit to Crediton United

Action from the Axminster Town 2-1 defeat to Dartmouth on the opening day of the new South West Peninsula League Prmeier East season. Picture: SARAH MCCABE Archant

Axminster Town were 3-2 winners of their Monday night visit to Crediton United and so ended an early season run of three straight defeats to get their South West Peninsula League Premier East campaign up and running, writes Steve Birley.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Tigers, beaten at home 2-1 by Dartmouth and 3-1 by Elmore, were then beaten 4-0 at Torrington last Saturday, but it all ended well in Mid Devon on Monday night.

Marcus Fanson scored twice and Josh Phillips also netted.

Tigers’ boss Josh Stunell said: “It was the perfect reaction to what had been an abysmal all-round shift at Torrington.

“Shipping three goals to individual errors last Saturday had us on the back foot and effectively sunk early doors. Post-match words were said and, it was not quite ‘last chance saloon’ on Monday night, but the lads had been told they needed to repay the faith that had been shown in them – and they did that – and in some style too.”

When asked what his team had done differently at Crediton against the previous three matches, the Tigers chief replied: “Honestly, not a great deal, but the very evident difference was that, to a man, they all did their jobs and therefore we got the end result we wanted.

“As I have said many times, a week can be a mighty long one in football and this win will do us no end of good in terms of confidence and belief.”

The Tigers are back in action on Saturday (September 19) when they travel to Launceston for an FA Vase tie and then, a week tonight (September 23), they travel to Sidmouth for the first of what will be four East Devon derby fixtures this league term.

Looking ahead to the FA Vase tie, Stunell says: “Given we have broken the run of defeats, I’d of course, prefer we had another league game as that is our bread-and-butter. That said, the FA Vase is an opportunity to meet different opposition and face new challenges.

“Launceston will no doubt be well-organised and if we perform as we did at Torrington then it will be a miserable journey home. However, if we get another Monday night show then I fancy that journey home will be a lot more enjoyable.”