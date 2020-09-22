Fanson at the double as Tigers roar into next round of the FA Vase

Axminster Town set up a home FA Vase 2nd Qualifying Round tie against Toolstation Western League outfit Clevedon Town after a slick 4-0 success at fellow South West Peninsula League Launceston.

The Tigers were good value for their win in North Cornwall to set up that October 10 tie with Clevedon Town.

Marcus Fanson scored two of the goals and the others came from two of the teams younger players, Reece McCabe and 17-year-old Jack Godfrey, the later netting his first goal for the Tigers.

Town boss Josh Stunell was very honest in his assessment when he said: “We played very well, particularly in the second half, but hand on heart, they [Launceston]has what can only be described as ‘a bad day at the office’.

“That said you can only beat what is put before you and the lads did that with a good all-round performance and now, with back-to-back wins, the lads can look forward to Wednesday nights visit to Sidmouth Town with renewed confidence.”