Reed brothers both score as Farway United win first Intermediate Cup in club’s history

PUBLISHED: 09:07 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:07 25 August 2020

Farway United after their Devon Intermediate Cup win at Coach Road, Newton Abbot. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Farway United lifted their first Intermediate Cup last Friday (August 21) after beating Bishop Blaize on penalties.

The game ended 2-2 before Farway secured the trophy with a 5-4 penalty win.

In the first action ahead of the Joma Devon and Exeter Football League, the two teams met at Coach Road in Newton Abbot to play out the final of the 19-20 Intermediate Cup.

It was the 119th final of the competition and the first to be held on Coach Road’s new 3G pitch and following the government’s decision last week, fans were allowed to be in attendance.

The Farway fans saw their team get off to the best possible start when they scored twice through brothers Billy and Oli Reed to lead 2-0 at the break.

However, Bishop Blaize recovered to strike back through Matt Finn and Ethan Matthews and level the scores.

Farway, who last appeared in the final of this competition back in 2003 when they were beaten 6-0, recovered and brothers Billy and Oli Reed both scored to bring the scores level.

The game headed to penalties and after a round of excellent spot kicks, the sole miss came from the player who was actually named man of the match, Ethan Matthews.

The defeat for Bishop Blaize was their first of the season as the team, who were reformed in 2018, had led the Devon and Exeter Football League Division Six having won all 12 of their matches before the campaign was null and voided due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Of all the 199 previous winners, Farway are just the 23rd Exeter and Devon Football League to win the trophy and only two teams from the league have ever won it twice. Current South West Peninsula League side Axminster Town have won the competition three times but were playing in the Perry Street League at the time.

For Farway, after the cup success their attention now turns back to the upcoming league season. With the league restructure for the 20-21 season, they will be playing their football in the Devon and Exeter Football League Division Three East alongside the likes of Cranbrook United. Offwell Rangers and Awliscombe.

