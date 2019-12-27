Feniton and Beer hosting Saturday action on final weekend of the year
PUBLISHED: 12:51 27 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:51 27 December 2019
Archant
There are a couple of local football matches taking place on the final Saturday of the year.
The main spotlight falls on Feniton who host a Macron Devon & Exeter League Premier Division game against Lapford at Acland Park (2.15pm).
The only other game in East Devon is across at Furzebrake, Beer where the home club's second team host Elmore Reserves in a Macron League Division Two fixture that also kicks off at 2.15pm.
All other local teams have another Saturday off, but there is a full programme in the Macron League set for January 4 - weather permitting, of course!