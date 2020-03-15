Feniton dedicate Morrison Bell Cup win to the memory of Hamish Culling ('Mishy')

The Feniton team with family and friends of the recently departed Hamish Culling after Feniton had defeated Lyme Regis 4-1 in a Morrison Bell Cup tie played at Ottery St Mary. Picture FFC Archant

Goals from George Hathaway, Aaron Pearse, Jake Sellick and Cody Tratt-Skinner saw Feniton to a 4-1 win over Lyme Regis in a Morrison Bell Cup played out under the Washbrook Meadow floodlights at Ottery St Mary.

Feniton players Aaron Pearse and George Hathaway, both of whom scored in the Feniton 4-1 Morrison Bell Cup win over Lyme Regis sporting their T-shirts in memory of former team mate Hamish Culling who passed away the week befre the cup tie. Picture FFC Feniton players Aaron Pearse and George Hathaway, both of whom scored in the Feniton 4-1 Morrison Bell Cup win over Lyme Regis sporting their T-shirts in memory of former team mate Hamish Culling who passed away the week befre the cup tie. Picture FFC

On what was an emotional night for Fenny, they dedicated the win to Hamish Culling who had played for the club and who was tragically killed in an accident the week before the fixture.

There were over 200 people at Washbrook Meadow to see the game and both teams lined up to complete a minute's applause before kick-off.

Fittingly it was Aaron Pearse, one of Hamish's very best friends, who opened the scoring and, in celebrating his goal, revealed a t-shirt under his Feniton short that had a picture of Hamish on it! On the half hour it was 2-0 with Oscar Walsh providing the assist and Jake Sellick to goal. Lyme Regis began the second half well and forced Feniton glovesman Tom Pryke to make his one and only save if the contest!

Lyme Regis were then reduced to 10 men with one of their number shown a straight red for a foul on Tom Badcott.

Just past the hour mark, Mark Harris was introduced from the bench and he wasted little time before he provided the assist for Cody Tratt-Skinner to make it 3-0.

There were 12 minutes left when Feniton were awarded a penalty and up stepped George Hathaway to despatch the spot kick and he too celebrated by revealing his 'Hamish' T-shirt.

Lyme Regis had the final say with the game's fifth and final goal, but Feniton were richly deserving of their 4-1 win and with it a place in the last four of the competition.

Post match the team dedicated the win and indeed allocated the Man of the Match award to Hamish Cullen.

Feniton manager James Hiscox said, 'The game could not have gone any better. It was all about making Mishy [Hamish Cullen] proud and that's exactly what every player did! I'm so happy for everyone involved and I'm so glad we could put on a show for his friends and family!'