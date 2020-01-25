Feniton draw / Beer win / Upottery Reserves net rare point - Macron League round-up for the final Saturday of January

Archant

A round-up of local teams in their respective Macron League games on the final Saturday of January

In the Macron Devon & Exeter League; in the Premier Division, Feniton and Bampton shared four goals at Acland Park. Upottery were surprised 1-0 at home by Seaton Town and Colyton lost 5-1 at home to Lapford, but Beer Albion enjoyed a return to winning ways as they won 2-0 at Chagford. However, Sidmouth Town Reserves went down 6-0 at home to Cronies.

In Division One, Lympstone and Tipton St John shared two goals and in Division Two, Otterton won 3-2 at Uplowman Athletic, East Budleigh lost 4-3 at home to North Tawton, but Beer Albion Reserves were 2-0 home winners over Heavitree United Reserves. In the same division, Honiton Town Reserves lost 3-1 at home to Sandford.

In Division Three, Upottery banked only their second point out of a possible 30 as they drew 1-1 at Axmouth United. Dunkeswell Rovers suffered a heavy 6-0 defeat at home - their first reversal at their new Green Lane home - when beaten by Halwill Reserves. Exmouth Spartans shared four goals with Pinhoe.

In Division Four, Cranbrook were 3-0 home winners over Feniton Reserves and Sidmouth Town thirds won the East Devon derby against Colyton by the odd goal in nine.

In Division Five, Exmouth Rovers march on after a 4-0 home win over University and Farway recorded the same result as they beat East Budleigh Reserves while Awliscombe went down 2-0 at home to Bravehearts.

In Division Six, Otterton Reserves were beaten 0-3 by Dawlish while Seaton Town Reserves lost 5-0 at home to Winchester.

In Division Seven, Sidmouth Town 4ths drew 0-0 at HT Dons while Lympstone Reserves lost 7-1 at Okehampton Argyle Reserves.

In Division Eight, Exmouth Town thirds were 6-4 winners at Bow AAC, but Millwey Rose went down 3-0 at home to University but Ottery St Mart Development XI won, they claimed the points at Tedburn St Mary with a 3-0 win.

In the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League; in the North & East Division, Exmouth Town Reserves went down 2-0 at Braunton, but Budleigh Salterton banked a point from a 2-2 draw at Chudleigh Athletic.

In the South & West Division, Ottery St Mary shared four goals with visiting Bere Alston.