Feniton Football Club - a ‘chat’ with the chairman on all things Acland Park - on and off the pitch

A chat with Feniton Football Club chairman Matt Kingdon.

Feniton Football Club has begun the new Joma Devon & Exeter League well, but there is so much more to the Acland Park club than ‘on-the-field’ success, writes Steve Birley.

There’s been lots of work going on at the club’s headquarters since the 2019/20 football season was brought to a premature end by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

We caught up with Feniton chairman Matt Kingdon and, first up, asked his what his take as chairman has been on all the work over the past few months.

He replied saying: “As the club chairman I have to say it’s made me very proud of the way the club has ‘gelled’ together during these difficult times, giving the club facilities a facelift and working with the emerging talent. “Many people have given up a lot of their valuable time and effort to take the facilities and club to another level.”

Next up we asked - On the pitch the club seems to have got two strong senior XIs this season - as chairman, are there any ‘targets’ for the teams?

The chairman responded: “Currently we have in the region of 40 lads training to play for our two senior sides and this is giving strong competition for places in both squads.

“This means that the two teams are strong and it is a target for both sides to do very well in their respective leagues and strive for promotion if available.”

Next up we sought the chairman’s views with regard to special mention for the efforts of individuals?

He replied saying: “Naming individuals for the efforts on and off the pitch is not easy as everyone has played their part including the players.

However, having said that, I would like to mention Mel Mead (secretary) and Gary Salter (treasurer), both of whom are long standing supporters and still playing very important roles in everything behind the scenes at the club.

“The ‘two Marks’, Harris and Ebdon, also warrant special mention for all the hours that they have put in refreshing the facilities at Acland Park, without their enthusiasm many of the improvements would not have happened.

“I would also like to thank all our sponsors and local businesses that continue to support the club.

“Finally, I would like to mention the two management teams for their efforts in ensuring we have two well drilled teams playing in the Joma Devon & Exeter League.”

Next, we moved on to the coronavirus pandemic and how much of a ‘worry’ has it been for the club chairman.

He said: “Covid -19 continues to be a challenging and serious situation leading to continuously changing guidelines which are extremely difficult for local clubs to keep up with.

“Luckily we have put two members of the committee in place as Covid officers who are ensuring we are up to date with the guidelines and doing all that’s required to allow players and supporters to continue participating in football.

“I feel this is important for everybody involved in terms of both mental and physical well-being.”

On the subject of further steps up the football pyramid and the club’s general ambition, the chairman says “The club has the facilities, committee, managers and players to be playing further up the football pyramid and everyone involved with the club is striving to achieve this.”

We then asked if there is any aspect of the cub life that the chairman would like to improve/change/alter?

He responded saying: “The club is moving forward and there is currently little that needs to improve further.

“Looking ahead a third team may again be required to provide football for all those keen to play and to give an entry level into senior football for many of the talented youngsters coming up through our very strong youth section.”

Last but, certainly not least, the Fenny chairman turned his attention to that all-important issue of club sponsors.

He said: “We are, of course, indebted to all our sponsors and particularly to the first team main sponsors BluBox Developments together with Ottertots and second team sponsors Spar while our away strip sponsors this season are Sitel and P Marles Plastering and we are also so grateful to Honiton Sports for sponsoring the training kit.

“On the matter of sponsorships, we are always looking for additional sponsorship including pitch side boards and matchday sponsorship.

“I’d urge anyone who would like to get involved with us through some form of business link and/or sponsorship to get in touch by emailing us at info@fenitonfc.co.uk