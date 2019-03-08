Advanced search

Feniton Football Club - on the up again!

PUBLISHED: 10:25 13 July 2019

After a couple of lean seasons on the pitch at Feniton Football Club a new management team have been appointed to try to recreate the recent years of challenging for Devon and Exeter League Premier Division success.

Feniton have sought to build upon the success of their very successful Under-18 team by appointing a young ambitious first team management combination of James Hiscox, assisted by the club's experienced Under-18 team boss Tony Badcott and head coach Ian Cole.

As a club, Feniton have developed a reputation across East Devon - and beyond - for putting together a regular run of quality youth teams, who have gone on to enejoy success.

This led, two year ago, to the creation of an Under-18 team and the club has now built upon this by creating a pathway from the youth section through into the men's first team.

This sustainable model is built around the development of young players it's hoped will reap its rewards and enable the club to once more be a successful force in the Devon and Exeter League.

The new management team are looking forward to working with the current squad of players along with adding a few new faces for both means and Under-18s all three sets of management will be working together to push this club in the right direction.

The club have already begun their pre-season programme of training and have already recruited a number of younger talented and also a number of experienced players keen to be involved in what promises to be an exciting new chapter in the history of this friendly East Devon football club.

If you are a local player who wants to get involved or to find out more please contact James Hiscox on 07967785362.

