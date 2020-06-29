Advanced search

Feniton Football Club says a big ‘thank you’ to their sponsors

PUBLISHED: 11:04 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:04 29 June 2020

Feniton are keen to say a big thank you to their growing band of faithful and fully supportive, sponsors.

Team boss James Hiscox says: “During these uncertain times as we live through the Coronavirus pandemic, never, have sponsors been more important. I’d like to say a huge thank you to all of the businesses that have, and indeed are, supporting us.

“A particular round of thanks must go to main club sponsors, Larkbeare Services and Ottertots .

“Of course, you can never have enough sponsorship and we would love to welcome aboard more sponsors who might like to become involved with a very progressive and sustainable football club. Further sponsorship would massively benefit us, so I’d ask anyone who might be able to help to get in touch.”

The Feniton boss added: “I’d love for the Feniton local community to get involved too. “I’d love the people of Feniton and East Devon to support us more on a matchday and, indeed, in any capacity possible.

“I feel we are every bit a welcoming family club and the more folk we can get involved in all manner of things then the more we can push on and make things happen to take us further up the football pyramid.”

