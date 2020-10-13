Feniton ladies impress as they share the Cornish spoils

Feniton ladies shared four goals with hosts St Austell in their latest South West Regional Women’s Football League outing.

Given that the two sides had met in an FA Cup tie the previous month with the Cornish side winning 7-0, the Fenny ladies might have been forgiven for travelling back to Cornwall with some trepidation!

Factor in the home side scoring within two minutes from a corner and there was clearly the ‘recipe’ for another mauling!

When the Cornish side doubled their lead on 15 minutes it confirmed concerns from the most avid of Fenny followers that it might be another tough afternoon in the Duchy!

However, Feniton dug deep and began to pass the ball well and, when half-time arrived, there had been no further goals scored and the visiting side were very much ‘in the game’.

Fenny began the second half on the front foot and there was an ‘air of confidence’ about their general play.

That was born out of the disciplined back line and this, in turn, enabled the team to push further up field and, after some slick passing, Nia Owen played the ball into the feet of Abi Breban who, from the edge of the area, rifled the ball home.

Feniton, boosted by the goal, went in search of a second and it arrived soon after with Caragh O’Brien scoring her first goal for the club.

Clearly stung, the home side looked to hit back, but they got little change out of the controlled defensive play of the Fenny back line.

So, honours even, with Feniton fully deserving of their point from the long trip to Cornwall.

This Sunday (October 18), Feniton ladies are in Acland Park action when they entertain Plymouth Argyle ladies reserves (2pm).