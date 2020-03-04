Feniton ladies in double figure home win over Bude

Feniton ladies were 12-1 winners when they entertained Bude in a South West Regional Women's Football League meeting.

It was something of a novelty simply getting out onto the pitch for Feniton, who had seen their last four games postponed owing to the weather.

They started on the front foot and took a fifth minute lead with Stef Churchill-Matthews scoring and the assist down to Brittany Harris.

However, parity was swiftly restored with Bude punishing a defensive mistake.

Feniton were soon back in front, with another Harris assist, this time the goal scorer was Amy Salter.

Provider became scorer with Harris making it 3-1. Bude then lost a player to injury, and, with no substitutes, had to play the remainder of the game with 10.

Assists followed from Harris, Capell, Salter and Caragh Obrien leading to four further goals from Churchill-Matthews and two from Harris for Feniton to lead 7-1 at the interval.

Early in the second half, Nat Matthews crossed for Gemma Aspinall to net her third header of the season and then Sally Ames provided the assist for Aspinall to score her second.

There was then great drama as Bude drew the wrath of the match official after they vehemently disagreed with a decision to such a degree that three players - one of them being the goalkeeper, were sent to the sinbin leaving their remaining seven to mount a desperate defensive operation!

Once restored to 10 players, Bude looked to be more involved in the contest and Feniton began to move the ball well.

Harris completed her hat-trick to take the home side into double figures and a fourth Harris strike was followed by the 11th and final Feniton goal, scored by Nia Owen.