Advanced search

Feniton ladies in double figure home win over Bude

PUBLISHED: 09:14 04 March 2020

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Feniton ladies were 12-1 winners when they entertained Bude in a South West Regional Women's Football League meeting.

It was something of a novelty simply getting out onto the pitch for Feniton, who had seen their last four games postponed owing to the weather.

They started on the front foot and took a fifth minute lead with Stef Churchill-Matthews scoring and the assist down to Brittany Harris.

However, parity was swiftly restored with Bude punishing a defensive mistake.

Feniton were soon back in front, with another Harris assist, this time the goal scorer was Amy Salter.

Provider became scorer with Harris making it 3-1. Bude then lost a player to injury, and, with no substitutes, had to play the remainder of the game with 10.

Assists followed from Harris, Capell, Salter and Caragh Obrien leading to four further goals from Churchill-Matthews and two from Harris for Feniton to lead 7-1 at the interval.

Early in the second half, Nat Matthews crossed for Gemma Aspinall to net her third header of the season and then Sally Ames provided the assist for Aspinall to score her second.

There was then great drama as Bude drew the wrath of the match official after they vehemently disagreed with a decision to such a degree that three players - one of them being the goalkeeper, were sent to the sinbin leaving their remaining seven to mount a desperate defensive operation!

Once restored to 10 players, Bude looked to be more involved in the contest and Feniton began to move the ball well.

Harris completed her hat-trick to take the home side into double figures and a fourth Harris strike was followed by the 11th and final Feniton goal, scored by Nia Owen.

Most Read

Burglars steal £20,000 worth of jewellery during raid on Honiton antiques shop

Fountain Antiques in Honiton was targeted by burglars. Picture: Google

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Big turnout expected at this year’s Colyton Tractor Run

Representatives of Crohn's and Colitis UK received £2,800 following last year's Colyton Vintage Tractor Road Run. Picture: submitted

Pupils win coveted places at Colyton Grammar School

Chard School pupils who have won places at Colyton Grammar School (l/r) Hugh Hopkins, Isaac Poole, Robbie Irving-Bell and Sophia Holland. Picture: CS

Easter treats and meets at Payhembury Village Hall

Visitors to Payhembury will get the chance to enjoy some eats and treats in time for Easter. Ref mhh 50 17TI 5192. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Burglars steal £20,000 worth of jewellery during raid on Honiton antiques shop

Fountain Antiques in Honiton was targeted by burglars. Picture: Google

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Big turnout expected at this year’s Colyton Tractor Run

Representatives of Crohn's and Colitis UK received £2,800 following last year's Colyton Vintage Tractor Road Run. Picture: submitted

Pupils win coveted places at Colyton Grammar School

Chard School pupils who have won places at Colyton Grammar School (l/r) Hugh Hopkins, Isaac Poole, Robbie Irving-Bell and Sophia Holland. Picture: CS

Easter treats and meets at Payhembury Village Hall

Visitors to Payhembury will get the chance to enjoy some eats and treats in time for Easter. Ref mhh 50 17TI 5192. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Feniton ladies in double figure home win over Bude

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Regional point-to-point meeting at Great Trethew on Sunday

East Devon Hunt's Point to Point event. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shsp 10 1192-10-11SH

Axminster twinners enjoy a très bon time

Members of Axminster Twinning Association at their skittles evening. Picture: Brian Johns

Burglars steal £20,000 worth of jewellery during raid on Honiton antiques shop

Fountain Antiques in Honiton was targeted by burglars. Picture: Google

Dog bans at Cranbrook being considered by council bosses

Plans to ban dogs from a number of parks across Cranbrook are being considered by council bosses. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24