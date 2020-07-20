Feniton make major statement with Selley signing - managerial reaction

Archant

Feniton have made a major statement of intent with regard to the forthcoming 2020/21 campaign by announcing the signing of Charlie Selley.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Selley has been out of the game for the past couple of seasons, but in a previous spell with the Acland Park men he helped the club to Devon & Exeter League Premier Division success and also played a key part in Fenny winning the East Devon Senior Cup and the Morrison Bell Cup - the latter on three occasions.

Speaking after the signing of Selley was completed, Feniton head coach James Hiscox said: “Charlie [Selley] will add some much needed experience to a very young squad and will compliment our current group nicely.

“It was so apparent during his first training session back, just what he still has to offer. Indeed he brought an element of class and finesse to the training session from his first touch of the ball.”

The Fenny chief continued: “I know that what I am about to say can be described as a well worn footballing cliché, but signing Charlie really does complete the jig saw. His signing is the icing on the cake and his return excites the players as much as it excites yours truly.

“When I drew up plans for the 2020/21 season I pencilled in three signings and Charlie signing means that particular objective is completed and I could not be happier.

“Having two genuine Feniton legends returning to the club in the form of Ben Allen and Charlie Selley is massive for prospects of further progress at this club and the signing of Morgan Pearce adds further fire power.

“Given the talented squad that we had, and, with the addition of the three we have signed, the mission for the current campaign is a simple one - we want promotion!”