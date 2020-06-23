Feniton manager appeals for local community to ‘get on board’ when football returns

The manager of Feniton Football Club has asked the local community to ‘get on board’ when the football returns.

James Hiscox said: “I would love for the community to get on board with what we are trying to achieve at the football club.

“Ultimately grassroots clubs can only grow through the help and support of volunteers. Even watching us on a match day goes a long way!

“We have women’s, youth and two seniors men’s teams you can support and get involved with.

“On a match day you can grab yourselves a tea and a bite to eat, along with watching some exciting young players. We would also love for more people to join the committee, this is a place to make your voice heard. Come along and join the club on this upwards journey!”

Hiscox also wanted to highlight his pride in the pathway for young players at the club. He said: “What’s so great about this football club is that we are one club. Unlike some clubs who are only interested in their first team, I, and the club, have a genuine interest and good relationship with all teams at Feniton FC from the youth, ladies and reserves.

“This relationship allows plenty of opportunity and flexibility for players in the reserves and first team, with numerous players representing both senior sides last season.

“We have two very young sides, I’d go as far as saying we have two of the youngest sides in the whole of the Devon and Exeter leagues.

“With this being said I owe a big thanks to all the youth team managers at the club who keep producing outstanding players ready to play senior football. I must however give a few mentions to Russ Bailey & Mark Harris (reserve team managers) who have helped nurture and develop our young players in to being ready for first team football.

“Our Feniton FC player pathway is evident from youth to senior football and players such as Oscar Bowerman, Oscar Walsh & Chris Badcott are very good examples of this this season alone.

“We very much live by the motto ‘if you’re good enough you’re old enough’. The U18s this season are being run by Mark Townsend and Tom Badcott and I look forward to working with those two and seeing the next crop of talent coming through the club.”