Feniton manager targets promotion as players return to training

Feniton at home to Upottery.

Feniton Football Club have signed two new players as their manager sets his sights on promotion.

The team currently play in the Premier Division of the Devon and Exeter Football League and were in second when the 19/20 season was null and voided following the coronavirus.

With the Premier League now in full swing, thoughts can return to when the recreational game may return and Feniton manager James Hiscox has welcomed his team back into training.

He said: “With the government relaxing social distancing, we are just starting to get the lads back training and it’s great to see all the lads back smiling enjoying each other’s company.

“Ultimately the most important thing is to keep a happy and positive playing environment and that’s exactly what we had last season.

“The first team will be set the target of promotion after finishing the last campaign in second and is boosted by the recent editions of Ben Allen and Morgan Pearce.

“I believe Ben’s impacts on the numerous young lads around him is what was missing last season. Ben is a very talented player who can drive this team forward.

“With the arrival of Morgan Pearce, we have yet another young talent our ranks. The lad has bundles of ability and has goals in his game.

“Most importantly both lads have the right personality that fits in our group of players. Ben has spent most of his playing career at Feniton so the Feniton faithful know exactly what to expect from him.”

Hiscox also gave an update on what the club has been doing whilst the country has been in lockdown. He said: “Despite the weird and uncertain times we’ve been living through in the last few months, Feniton as a football club have been busy doing plenty of much needed jobs around the club. We have been given the changing rooms a complete makeover and I must say they are looking vastly improved.

“The pitch has been maintained through the grants we were kindly given by the football foundation and we have had new drainage put in at the top to protect the pitch over the winter months.

“In addition, we’ve had new pathways put in place to give the club a better and more professional look as we are an ambitious club that wants to be playing higher than we are currently are.

“Finally Sparkle N Shine did exactly what the name says as our gutters and windows are looking much cleaner than before.

“We have a few other bits going on that the club are excited to announce in the near future. This is a really exciting time to be involved in the football club so for those looking to get involved with the club and the project, get involved. There’s some great people at the club.”