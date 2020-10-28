Advanced search

Pearse nets twice as Feniton march on after sixth successive top flight victory

PUBLISHED: 07:19 28 October 2020

The Feniton Reserves. Picture; FENITON FC

The Feniton Reserves. Picture; FENITON FC

Archant

Feniton made it six wins from as many Joma Devon & Exeter League Premier East outings with a terrific all-round show that saw them to a 4-1 win at Kentisbeare.

Feniton players celebrate a goal in their Joma Devon & Exeter League win over Whipton & Pinhoe. Picture: STEVE SELLEYFeniton players celebrate a goal in their Joma Devon & Exeter League win over Whipton & Pinhoe. Picture: STEVE SELLEY

Fenny made a bright start and were ahead in the seventh minute with Oscar Walsh first brushing off the challenge of a Kents defender before netting.

Walsh and Cody Skinner were a constant thorn in the side of the home team and they also adopted something of a physical approach to their game plan!

Kentisbeare levelled on 28 minutes when Aiden Horne drilled the ball home from the edge of the box.

However, Fenny soon regained the lead with Charlie Selley providing the ‘assist’ to a smart finish from Aaron Pearse. Moments later the same combination saw Pearse notch a second and Feniton took a 3-1 lead into the break.

Fenny began the second half on the front foot with the trio of Sellick, Selley and Allen orchestrating things from the middle third of the pitch.

However, despite enjoying the lion’s share of the ball and spending long periods camped in the home team’s defensive third, there was no sign of a fourth goal, but all that changed with the arrival from the bench of Max Cooper.

He had been on the pitch barely a minute when, after a mazy run, he saw a shot come back of the upright.

The University student did not have long to make his mark though, for eight minutes after joining the action it was his clever back heel that made it 4-1.

Feniton boss James Hiscox said post-match:

“We were under no illusions as to what to expect from the game. They [Kentisbeare] are an aggressive, physical side, but we were ready for that and matched them from the first whistle.

“I felt everything clicked for us on the day. The collective units of our defence, midfield and attack are all really starting to gel and gain a good understanding of what we are wanting from them.

“I was also delighted with the impact of all three substitutes.

“The bigger picture here is that the lads deserve to be top, they have made a fine start t the season and they are getting their just rewards for lots of hard work on, and off, the pitch.”

On Saturday (October 31), Feniton entertain Beer Albion with the Acland Park action getting underway at 3pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Pearse nets twice as Feniton march on after sixth successive top flight victory

The Feniton Reserves. Picture; FENITON FC

New Hippos boss set for first home outing

Action from the Honiton Town 1-0 defeat at Torpoint Athletic. Picture: ANDREW SYMONDS

Axe Cliff annual Tic Toc Trophy joy for the ladies

(Left to right) Karin Cox and Jo Hopgood, the final ladies paiirng to play i the 2020 Tic Toc Trophy, together with Andy Hopgood, Dave Bruce and Geoff Hughes. Picture; BRIAN THOMPSON

Sidmouth ladies C team net Winter Covid League home success

The Sidmouth Tennis Club ladies' C team with captain Frances Ionov (centre). Picture; SIDMOUTH TENNIS CLUB

Brilliant Biddick launches new point-to-point season with treble triumph at Ottery St Mary

Members' race at Ottery St Mary. P1081-10-10TI Point 2 Point at OSM. The 1st Race.