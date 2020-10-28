Pearse nets twice as Feniton march on after sixth successive top flight victory

Feniton made it six wins from as many Joma Devon & Exeter League Premier East outings with a terrific all-round show that saw them to a 4-1 win at Kentisbeare.

Feniton players celebrate a goal in their Joma Devon & Exeter League win over Whipton & Pinhoe. Picture: STEVE SELLEY Feniton players celebrate a goal in their Joma Devon & Exeter League win over Whipton & Pinhoe. Picture: STEVE SELLEY

Fenny made a bright start and were ahead in the seventh minute with Oscar Walsh first brushing off the challenge of a Kents defender before netting.

Walsh and Cody Skinner were a constant thorn in the side of the home team and they also adopted something of a physical approach to their game plan!

Kentisbeare levelled on 28 minutes when Aiden Horne drilled the ball home from the edge of the box.

However, Fenny soon regained the lead with Charlie Selley providing the ‘assist’ to a smart finish from Aaron Pearse. Moments later the same combination saw Pearse notch a second and Feniton took a 3-1 lead into the break.

Fenny began the second half on the front foot with the trio of Sellick, Selley and Allen orchestrating things from the middle third of the pitch.

However, despite enjoying the lion’s share of the ball and spending long periods camped in the home team’s defensive third, there was no sign of a fourth goal, but all that changed with the arrival from the bench of Max Cooper.

He had been on the pitch barely a minute when, after a mazy run, he saw a shot come back of the upright.

The University student did not have long to make his mark though, for eight minutes after joining the action it was his clever back heel that made it 4-1.

Feniton boss James Hiscox said post-match:

“We were under no illusions as to what to expect from the game. They [Kentisbeare] are an aggressive, physical side, but we were ready for that and matched them from the first whistle.

“I felt everything clicked for us on the day. The collective units of our defence, midfield and attack are all really starting to gel and gain a good understanding of what we are wanting from them.

“I was also delighted with the impact of all three substitutes.

“The bigger picture here is that the lads deserve to be top, they have made a fine start t the season and they are getting their just rewards for lots of hard work on, and off, the pitch.”

On Saturday (October 31), Feniton entertain Beer Albion with the Acland Park action getting underway at 3pm.