Feniton net derby win / Beer edged out / Farway off again - Macron League round-up

PUBLISHED: 12:23 06 February 2020

Feniton at home to Upottery. Ref mhsp 06 20TI 7589. Picture: Terry Ife

Feniton at home to Upottery. Ref mhsp 06 20TI 7589. Picture: Terry Ife

A round-up of local teams playing in the Macron Devon & Exeter League on the first Saturday of February

Feniton at home to Upottery. Ref mhsp 06 20TI 7593. Picture: Terry IfeFeniton at home to Upottery. Ref mhsp 06 20TI 7593. Picture: Terry Ife

Feniton defeated local rivals Upottery 3-2 in the Devon and Exeter Premier League to keep their promotion hopes alive. Aaron Pearse scored a brace while Oscar Walsh netted the third to earn Feniton's 11th win of the campaign.

The defeat was Upottery's eighth of the season as they remain three places from bottom.

The games do not come any easier for Upottery who host fifth-placed Lyme Regis at Glebe Park on Saturday.

Feniton, meanwhile, have a weekend off before hosting fourth-placed Cronies on Saturday February 15.

Feniton at home to Upottery. Ref mhsp 06 20TI 7588. Picture: Terry IfeFeniton at home to Upottery. Ref mhsp 06 20TI 7588. Picture: Terry Ife

Three second-half goals condemmened Seaton Town to a defeat in their Premier Division match at Lapford.

Josh Phillips opened the home side's scoring in the 47th minute before Dominic Stapleton doubled the lead eight minutes later.

Alexander Phillips scored the third 11 minutes before time while Josh French scored Seaton's consolation goal.

The loss means Seaton have now been defeated 12 times, a tally only beaten by Sidmouth Town Seconds' 13.

Feniton at home to Upottery. Ref mhsp 06 20TI 7596. Picture: Terry IfeFeniton at home to Upottery. Ref mhsp 06 20TI 7596. Picture: Terry Ife

Seaton are away at Whipton and Pinhoe on Saturday.

Beer Albion were narrow losers at home to Colyton as they were defeated 1-0.

The loss means the gap between themselves and fifth-placed Lyme Regis has stretched to four points.

Beer are in Devon Premier Cup action on Saturday against Bampton. Colyton host Kentisbeare.

In Division Five, Awliscombe United did not play last weekend and now travel to Witheridge Seconds on Saturday.

Farway United also did not play but are in Devon Intermediate Cup action at home to Exmouth Rovers this weekend.

Divison Six's Offwell Rangers were also without a game but will resume their league campaign at home to Elmore Thirds on Saturday.

