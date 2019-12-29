Feniton net fine win thanks to goals from Pearse and Walsh

Feniton Reserves at home to Culm United. Ref mhsp 51 19TI 6379. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Feniton ended the year sitting joint second in the Macron Devon & Exeter League Premier Division after an 84th minute goal from Oscar Walsh saw Fenny to a 2-1 Acland Park win over Lapford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

With the teams going into the game both in the top four - Lapford the higher placed in third - a close encounter was anticipated, and so it proved to be!

The visiting side adopted a 'long ball game' to play to their strength which is clearly to get the ball quickly into their strikers and the 'tactic' paid dividends as they punished a defensive slip midway through the first half to take the lead.

Parity was swiftly restored with Aaron Pearse scoring from the penalty spot after he had been hauled down. Fenny ended the half in the ascendency and Cody Skinner twice went close to netting, but half-time arrived with the teams locked all square at 1-1.

Early in the second half Fenny midfield duo Nathan Guppy and Tom Badcott both succumbed to a combination of injury and illness injury and illness and the home side tweaked their shape as a result and Curt Winchcombe, Chris Badcott and Mark Harris came to the fore, all impressing in the face of the visiting side's power and physicality.

Fenny glovesman Tom Pryke made a number of smart saves to deny Lapford and, with six minutes remaining Chris Badcott was bundled over just outside the penalty area and up stepped Oscar Walsh to drill the free-kick into the bottom corner!

Darren Witt was named Man of the Match and, post match, Fenny boss James Hiscox said: "I am very happy after watching that. I felt we were a little hard done by in our previous game, but against Lapford we got what we derived after showing more grit, desire and determination! The fight the lads showed in this game is something to build on and indeed, something to be proud of!"

Feniton launch their 2020 schedule on Saturday (January 4) when they entertain Hatherleigh (2.15pm).