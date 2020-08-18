Flying start earns Feniton 6-0 pre-season win at Otterton

Feniton at home to Lapford. Ref mhsp 52 19TI 6509. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Feniton continued their pre-season form with a 6-0 win over Joma Devon & Exeter Football League Division Two side Otterton on Saturday (August 15).

Feniton manager James Hiscox said: “Otterton away is never an easy place to visit with the pitch being tight, congested and difficult to play on I expected a much closer game.

“But within the first five minutes we were ahead and the goals kept flooding in seeing us go into half time 5-0 up!

“The Otterton boss must have given a good team talk at half time because they made the second half much more competitive game and we only scored one goal.

“Overall it was a good run out and great for our forwards to be hitting the back of the net, plus the defence getting a much-deserved clean sheet.”

When asked if any player had stood out in training so far, Hiscox said: “I have been impressed with everyone at training and that includes everyone signed with the club. We have had many mixed sessions to give everyone a chance and the attitudes have been brilliant.

“As for players who have stood out, it’s not easy when everyone is performing well but Oscar Bowerman has been training extremely well. His attitude is second to none and every session he’s been working hard he’s really hungry to take a place in the first team starting 11 which at the age of 16 it’s great to see. He is a humble lad and his potential is frightening.

“In addition, Oscar Walsh has been sharp and turned down a few clubs this summer in order to push for the goals we are trying to achieve at the club. Walsh and Bowerman have both come through our ever-improving youth system.

“Other players such a Cody Skinner and Morgan Pearce have both been training well. Skinner is yet another who has come through the youth ranks whilst Pearce has looked a very astute signing having impressed me from day one. We pride ourselves on giving youth a chance and this has resulted in us having two young and exciting sides with an awful lot of potential.”

“Hiscox is still in the dark about when his Devon and Exeter Football League Premier Division season might kick off and has said it has been ‘frustrating’. He said: “We are desperate to get going, but have no date or had any news from the league, other leagues above all have start dates, we have booked friendlies up to September 12 in hope that around then we will be close to starting our season.:

One of the key issues in starting the season has been whether it will be played behind closed doors. A fan campaign has started called #LetFansIn to try and persuade the FA and governement to allow spectators. Hiscox on said: “The campaign is important because fans are part of football even in small numbers, they help keep clubs running

“What I don’t understand is they allow thousands of people to the beach yet don’t allow a far smaller amount of fans to social distance around a football pitch.

“Clubs at our level can easily enforce this so I don’t understand the thinking behind it. I think every football club at every level agrees it’s time to let the fans in.”