Feniton pay for 'messy 15 minute second half spell' in defeat to Lyme Regis

Archant

Feniton suffered a first home defeat of the Macron League top flight season, beaten 4-2 by a Lyme Regis side that has climbed into second place in the table after netting an eight win in 11 outings so far this season.

Feniton made a bright start and deservedly took an early lead thanks to a clinical finish from Aaron Pearse.

That proved to be the only goal of a closely contested first 45 minutes which were dominated by Fenny, though the visitors grew into the game, but were kept at arms length by the impressive defensive unit of Darren Witt, Matty Kingdon and the Badcott brothers Tom and Chris.

The first 15 minutes of the second half were played much far less tempo than had been witnessed throughout the first half, but on the hour mark Lyme levelled with a header from close range and then they punished Fenny for playing their football 'in the wrong areas' to score twice more to hold a 3-1 lead. A change of formation to give greater potency to the Fenny approach saw chances fashioned and missed before Lyme bagged a fourth with a slick counter attack. Oscar Walsh got a late second for Feniton who were left to rue a 'messy' 15 minute period in the second half that arguably led to their downfall.

Speaking post match, Fenny manager James Hiscox said: "We didn't quite reach the performance levels we have done in recent weeks, however this is a long term project and what was most pleasing was seeing 10 of the 14 man squad aged 22 or younger! The future of this football club is very bright!"

On Saturday (December 14) Feniton, who sit fourth in the Premier Division table are in East Devon derby action when they visit fourth from bottom Seaton Town.