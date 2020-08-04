Advanced search

Darren Witt named Manager’s Player of the Year as Feniton turn eyes towards new season

PUBLISHED: 09:31 04 August 2020

Darren Witt who was names Manger's Player of the Year Picture: Feniton Football Club

Darren Witt was named Manager’s Player of the Year as Feniton Football Club handed out awards for the 2019/20 campaign.

Aaron Pearse received the nod from his teammates to be named Player’s Player of the Year and also collected the Golden Boot.

Young Player of the Year went to Oscar Walsh.

In the second team, Stuart Blackmore received the Manager’s Player of the Year award and Mark Harris picked up Player’s Player of the Year.

The golden boot was awarded to Oscar Dennison while Oli Grimshaw was named Young Player of the Year.

The first team were in second place in the Devon and Exeter Football League before the season was null and voided due and fixtures for the newly-named 20/21 Joma Devon and Exeter Football League have yet to be decided. The league organisers have said ‘there are so many factors to consider’ before a start date can be given.

Regardless, the pre-season schedule for both sides has now been set and the firsts will begin theirs this Saturday with a trip to North Molton FC.

Four days later they will host Clyst Valley before another away trip on August 15, this time to Otterton FC.

They finish the pre-season run with back-to-back home against against Tipton St John (August 19) and Exmouth Rovers (August 25)

Feniton Seconds also announced their pre-season schedule as they look ahead to the new Devon & Exeter Football League Division Four campaign.

They start their preparations this Saturday (August 8) with a visit of Ipplepen Seconds before welcoming Wellington Thirds five days later.

Their last home pre-season game is against Broadclyst on August 18 before back-to-back away trips at Newton St Cyres (August 22) and Dunkeswell Rovers (August 26).

The Ladies’ side, who play their football in the South West Women’s Football League Western Division, started their pre-season with a 4-3 defeat at home to Liverton but will look to bounce back away at Bishops Lydeard on Sunday (August 9). Afterwards, they will host North Devon based side Bideford on August 16 before a game against Ottery St Mary on August 23. Their final pre-season game will be a visit of Callington on August 30.

