Advanced search

Feniton end preseason with a defeat

PUBLISHED: 15:02 15 September 2020

Archant

Feniton concluded their pre-season with a 3-2 defeat away at Axminster Town ahead of their Devon and Exeter Football League Premier East Division opener next week.

The team were down to the bare bones with Ben Allen, Frankie and Tom Badcott all ruled out before Charlie Selley picked up an early injury in the game.

Skinner and Walsh netted the goals for Feniton.

With pre-season behind them, the team can now look forward to the start of the league season this Saturday (September 19) when they travel to Beer Albion.

On the same day, the reserve side also suffered defeat, this time away at Otterton Seconds.

The young players impressed but ultimately it was one to forget as the team never really got going and were beaten 2-1.

The seconds also begin their season on Saturday when they take on Bishops Blaize.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

New hair salon opens on Honiton High Street

Honiton Town Crier Dave Retter helping with the opening of Lorraine Leece's new hair salon L'Reigns on Honiton High Street. Picture: Sam Cooper

Fanson at the double as Axminster Town win Monday night visit to Crediton United

Action from the Axminster Town 2-1 defeat to Dartmouth on the opening day of the new South West Peninsula League Prmeier East season. Picture: SARAH MCCABE

Lonely whippet given a home by Honiton care team

Tilly makes herself at home at HC-One's offices in Honiton. Picture HC-One

Exeter Nightingale Hospital planning approval granted

The Exeter Nightingale Hospital. Picture: Daniel Clark

Coronavirus testing centre opens in Honiton

The Governments Test and Trace programme comes to Honiton. Picture: Pixabay

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

New hair salon opens on Honiton High Street

Honiton Town Crier Dave Retter helping with the opening of Lorraine Leece's new hair salon L'Reigns on Honiton High Street. Picture: Sam Cooper

Fanson at the double as Axminster Town win Monday night visit to Crediton United

Action from the Axminster Town 2-1 defeat to Dartmouth on the opening day of the new South West Peninsula League Prmeier East season. Picture: SARAH MCCABE

Lonely whippet given a home by Honiton care team

Tilly makes herself at home at HC-One's offices in Honiton. Picture HC-One

Exeter Nightingale Hospital planning approval granted

The Exeter Nightingale Hospital. Picture: Daniel Clark

Coronavirus testing centre opens in Honiton

The Governments Test and Trace programme comes to Honiton. Picture: Pixabay

Latest from the Midweek Herald

New hair salon opens on Honiton High Street

Honiton Town Crier Dave Retter helping with the opening of Lorraine Leece's new hair salon L'Reigns on Honiton High Street. Picture: Sam Cooper

AVR August Senior 4k Handicap win for Ron Seward

Feniton end preseason with a defeat

Firefighter climbs 110 floors in remembrance of 9/11 victims

Dave Seymour who climbed 110 floors in memory of the 9/11 victims. Picture: B! Health & Fitness

Fanson at the double as Axminster Town win Monday night visit to Crediton United

Action from the Axminster Town 2-1 defeat to Dartmouth on the opening day of the new South West Peninsula League Prmeier East season. Picture: SARAH MCCABE