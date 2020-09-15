Feniton end preseason with a defeat

Feniton concluded their pre-season with a 3-2 defeat away at Axminster Town ahead of their Devon and Exeter Football League Premier East Division opener next week.

The team were down to the bare bones with Ben Allen, Frankie and Tom Badcott all ruled out before Charlie Selley picked up an early injury in the game.

Skinner and Walsh netted the goals for Feniton.

With pre-season behind them, the team can now look forward to the start of the league season this Saturday (September 19) when they travel to Beer Albion.

On the same day, the reserve side also suffered defeat, this time away at Otterton Seconds.

The young players impressed but ultimately it was one to forget as the team never really got going and were beaten 2-1.

The seconds also begin their season on Saturday when they take on Bishops Blaize.