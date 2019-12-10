Advanced search

Feniton Reserves edged out by table-toppers

PUBLISHED: 12:56 10 December 2019

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Feniton Reserves went down to a narrow 2-1 defeat on their visit to Macron League Division Four table-toppers Exeter-based Central.

Fenny made the worst possible start, shipping a goal to a powerful header from a first minute free-kick.

A young Fenny side recovered well from the early set back and there were no further goals through to half-time. However, the fact the table-toppers did not add to their early goal was down to a sensational performance from stand-in goalkeeper Mark Ebdon.

He was finally beaten for the second time, but Fenny got the goal their contribution to an excellent game deserved when Jacob Turner scored for the second game running.

Oli Grimshaw was named the Feniton Man of the Match. On Saturday (December 14), Feniton, who sit eighth in the table, entertain third placed Culm United (2.15pm).

Most Read

Christmas Bazaar raises £3,000 for Seaton Primary

PTA helpers (L/R) Charlotte Taylor, Ruthie Webster, Karen Coulson, Jo Davies, Laura Turner and Same Howse. Picture: Marie Bower.

Honiton martial arts ace awarded a place in the UK martial Arts Hall of Fame

Honiton martial arts ace John Cox, has just been awarded a place in the UK Martial Arts Hall of Fame for his dedication and services to karate. Picture: JOHN COX

Seaton band hoping for Christmas hit

Seaton band N.U.M.B. in action. Picture NUMB

Teenage driver jailed for mowing down pedestrian

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Proposals to discuss fire station closures at county council rejected again

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

