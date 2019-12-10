Feniton Reserves edged out by table-toppers

Feniton Reserves went down to a narrow 2-1 defeat on their visit to Macron League Division Four table-toppers Exeter-based Central.

Fenny made the worst possible start, shipping a goal to a powerful header from a first minute free-kick.

A young Fenny side recovered well from the early set back and there were no further goals through to half-time. However, the fact the table-toppers did not add to their early goal was down to a sensational performance from stand-in goalkeeper Mark Ebdon.

He was finally beaten for the second time, but Fenny got the goal their contribution to an excellent game deserved when Jacob Turner scored for the second game running.

Oli Grimshaw was named the Feniton Man of the Match. On Saturday (December 14), Feniton, who sit eighth in the table, entertain third placed Culm United (2.15pm).