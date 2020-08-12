16-year-old impresses in Feniton Reserves run out

Archie Tyers has been hailed as the ‘perfect student’ following his senior football debut for Feniton Football Club Reserves.

The reserves enjoyed their first run out of pre-season at home to Ipplepen and first team manager James Hiscox said: “It was a very youthful side and again it was great for the lads to be back on the pitch.

“One thing the managers were happy about was giving 16-year-old Archie Tyers his first game in senior football.

“They said he is a player who listens and asks questions. He is the perfect student who has the willingness to learn from others.

“He is one of the fresh faced under-16s from last season who are now playing for our under 18s manager Mark Townsend and coach Tom Badcott.

“The club are working closely with them so we can give opportunity to those ready to compete in senior football. Myself along with Russ (Bailey, reserve team manager) and Mark (Harris, reserve team assistant manager) are always looking to work with Mark (Townsend) and the 18s as they are very much the future of the club.