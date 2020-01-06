Feniton see off Hatherleigh to start 2020 with top flight victory

Feniton at home to Lapford. Picture: Terry Ife

Feniton got their Macron League Premier Division action of 2020 underway with a 4-2 home win over Hatherleigh.

The visitors, who sit second bottom in the top flight table, made a good start and Fenny glovesman Tom Pryke dealt well with a number of early efforts before the home side took the lead with an Oscar Walsh cross being turned past his own glovesman by an unfortunate defender. Aaron Pearse headed home a Cody Skinner cross to double the lead and scorer then turned provider to set up Walsh to send Fenny into the break with a 3-0 lead.

It was Hatherleigh who made the better start to the second half and, five minutes after the re-start, got a goal back from an unlikely source - an own goal off the head of Feniton striker Pearse and a defensive error was seized upon to make it 3-2!

A 70th minute strike from Skinner put Feniton into a two goal lead once again and that's the way the game finished.

Ryan Shrewsberry was named the Feniton Man of the Match and, after the dust had settled on his side's latest win, Fenny boss James Hiscox said: "In the first half we were outstanding, but we have to be more consistent over both halves, else we will not see games out when we should!

"The most pleasing thing about the game was the introductions of Jacob Turner and Oscar Bowerman.

"Jake has deserved his chance with a string of good performances for the reserves and I was pleased with his performance.

"Oscar is a seriously exciting prospect who, at 16-years-old, will only get better! "These two lads are excellent examples of players coming through the youth section of this football club."

Feniton Reserves made sure it was a case of 'double delight' for the Acland Park senior teams on the first Saturday of 2020 as they won their Division Four game at Devon Yeoman 2-0.

Oscar Dennison and Michael Maloney scored the goals that gave the Fenny second team their fifth win of the season and it was also only the second defeat of the league campaign for the Exeter-based outfit.

This coming Saturday (January 11), Feniton first team face a swift return meeting with Saturday's opponents for they travel to Hatherleigh Town while the 2nd team are in home action against St Martins. Both games have 2.30pm kick-offs.