Feniton serve up five-star show in Friday night win

PUBLISHED: 19:13 01 September 2019 | UPDATED: 19:13 01 September 2019

Ottery AFC at home to Totnes&Dartington FC. Ref shsp 34 19TI 8454. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Feniton were very good value for their 5-1 Friday night win over a physical Whipton & Pinhoe side that finished the Acland Park Macron League Premier Division meeting with 10 men.

Feniton took the lead when lively winger Max Cooper was bundled over in the area and Nathan Guppy scored from the penalty spot.

Within five minutes the visitors were level, but Fenny were soon back in charge and bossing proceedings and had the contest effectively won by half-rime when they were leading 4-1.

Two yellow cards, both issued for fouls on flying winger Cooper led to Whipton & Pinhoe centre half Kai Fisher seeing red and Fenny added a fifth goal to complete the score line, one that certainly did not flatter Feniton who served up an impressive all-round performance.

As well as the Guppy penalty the other Fenny goals were scored by Aaron Pearce (2), Ben Allen and Max Cooper.

One noteworthy fact about the Fenny team is that nine of the squad in action on the night were aged 20 or younger!

