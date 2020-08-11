Feniton start pre-season with a defeat but strengthen their squad with former Viking

The countdown to the new season has begun in earnest for Feniton Football Club following their first pre-season friendly of the season.

The team travelled to North Molton where they would go on to lose 2-1 but manager James Hiscox said it was the ‘perfect first test’.

He said: “It was clear within the first 20 minutes, North Molton was the fitter team on the pitch in what was some serious heat to be playing football in.

“It was a perfect run out for the boys as both teams made it a good, competitive game but you could see it was our first game in around 149 days as we got caught out with a lazy pass to the defence that cost us a goal in the first 20 minutes.

“After that we settled down and started to play the better football but the lack of chances created is something that will come with more games being played. But ultimately it was important to get minutes on the pitch.

With the club targeting promotion from the Joma Devon and Exeter Football League Premier Division, they have bolstered their ranks with the signing of Gary Dixon from Sidmouth Town.

Hiscox said: “I’ve seen Gary at his best and I’m hoping that with a pre season under his belt this year he will be sharper and fitter ahead of the new season. Gary will add some much-needed experience to a very young squad and will complement our squad nicely.

The Feniton boss has also been encouraged by the attitude shown in training. He said: “We have had great numbers at training from the minute we had the go ahead to get back playing football.

The lads have been working hard at training each week but it’s the pre-season games where you get the real benefits from and we have plenty booked in so when the season starts, we are set and ready to give ourselves the best start going into the new season.

“The target is very much promotion. We want the club to be part of the football ladder starting at step seven and we have everything in place. It’s now down to me and the players to achieve this goal.”