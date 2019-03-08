Feniton suffer shoot-out heartache after superb effort in Devon Premier Cup tie

On a day when 57 of the 77 scheduled matches across the Macron Devon & Exeter League and various County Cup competitions were postponed, Acland Park, Feniton got the better of the rain to stage an extra ordinary Devon Premier Cup tie.

Unfortunately, for the home side, it did not end well as they exited the cup in a penalty shoot-out that followed a 4-4 draw with Buckland Athletic edging their way into the next round of the competition.

The visiting team, who play a level higher than Feniton in terms of their league football, pitched up at Acland Park off the back of a six game winning run and with 22 goals scored in their past four outings!

Two goals in the opening half hour put Buckland in the driving seat, but Fenny were back in the contest before the break when the lively Jake Sellick was felled in the area and Aaron Pearse scored from the penalty spot.

Early in the second half Fenny were deservedly level when Chris Badcott struck with his second ever senior goal for the club.

Minutes after restoring parity it was 3-2 to Fenny with a clinical finish from Jake Sellick.

The visitors were clearly rattled and they changed tactics for a more direct approach and, with 18 minutes remaining, levelled things up at 3-3.

Feniton threw on fresh legs in the shape of Sam Brook, Tom Bushby and Tom kirsch and all added the desired extra energy and impetus!

There were just minutes remaining when the visitors bagged a fourth, but the never-say-die attitude of this Feniton side, something that has been seen before this season, came to the fore once more and, with what was almost the final play of the game a Matt Kingdon corner was headed home Pearse to send the contest into a penalty shoot-out.

The spot-kick contest was as close as the 90 minutes of action had been. Feniton netted each of their five kicks as did the visiting side and so the shoot-out went to sudden death and, with the sixth Fenny spot kick missed, Buckland seized their chance to break home hearts.

What made the Feniton performance all the more impressive was that they fielded a 14 man squad that included nine players aged 20 or younger - and that augers so well for the future of the club.