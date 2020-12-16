Nine in a row for Feniton Town

Another superb display from the Premier leaders

Feniton Town extended their winning run to a superb nine matches with a hard-fought 4-0 win against a resilient & battling Upottery side.

Midway through the first half, Fenny went closest to breaking the deadlock when they finally broke down the 11 Upottery players parked behind the ball. Skinner was played through clear on goal but the Upottery keeper made a stunning save to keep the score line level.

Upottery then spurned two huge chances to take the lead before half time.

After a disappointing first half, Feniton started moving the ball quicker and a moment of magic from skipper Darren Witt put them ahead, as he rifled home a 25-yard cracker.

Fenny hit the crossbar three times in a crazy 15 minute spell, before eventually making it 2-0 on 78 minutes.

It all came from a superbly weighted ball over the top from Reuben Raffell that landed straight in to the path of Aaron Pearse, who cooly slotted past the ‘keeper at the near post.

The game was effectively over when Pearse’s corner was headed home by the impact sub himself Matty Kingdon with what was his first touch of the game.

There was still enough time for a fourth as in the 88th minute. Pearse beat his man before getting a cross in at the byline for Ben Allen, who duly despatched for his third goal of the season.

Upottery still had time for the last chance of the game, as a poor pass was nearly punished when Freemantle’s audacious chip came off the bar, but Feniton held out for a third home clean sheet of the season.

Manager James Hiscox said: “Again, it was another week where we weren’t quite at it, particularly in the first half. “We need to start games better, or we will get punished soon, but I am delighted we came away with a clean sheet and three points. “Josh Mclean proved his worth in the first half with two massive saves. Reuben Raffell also really impressed me with his first start which gives me another good headache to have in midfield. “I must also give credit to the Upottery goalkeeper who was in fine form, making 5 or 6 crazy saves. We now have our eyes on a big game vs Lyme next weekend.”

The match was kindly sponsored by swdronephotography.