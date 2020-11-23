Magnificent seven for Feniton Town

Feniton Football Club's Acland Park home looking in superb condition for the 20/21 season.

Feniton players celebrate a goal in their Joma Devon & Exeter League win over Whipton & Pinhoe. Picture: STEVE SELLEY Feniton players celebrate a goal in their Joma Devon & Exeter League win over Whipton & Pinhoe. Picture: STEVE SELLEY

The dream of promotion to the Devon Football League could not have enjoyed a more positive start for Feniton Town Football Club.

After seven games, Fenny have recorded seven straight victories, including two morale-boosting derbies with Beer Albion, and sit top of the Premier East section of the Joma Devon and Exeter Football League.

It is not just on the pitch that Feniton are laying secure foundations, with a number of initiatives undertaken in the summer to make the club a great environment for players and supporters.

“It has been an excellent start,” said manager James Hiscox.

“Pre-season was actually a little mixed in terms of results but you want to be tested in that period, and know the areas to work on.

“The lads are really keen to achieve the target of promotion, new signings have all fitted in and our ambition is to reach the Devon Football League.

“Just before we went back to training, a group of us did a huge amount of work at the ground, updating the changing rooms with individual player booths and changed the stand to include a seating area.

“As a club, we can’t compete financially with some of the sides in step six or step seven, but we’ve tried to give the players the best facilities possible.

“The pitch is looking brilliant as well and we’re trying to make Feniton as professional as we can, so the players want to perform for the club.”

The competitive action started with a testing trip to Beer Albion, where two goals from Aaron Pearse secured a 2-1 victory.

Fenny followed that with further wins over Sidmouth Town Reserves, Whipton & Pinhoe, Seaton Town and Chard Town Reserves.

The final two games before lockdown both resulted in 4-1 wins, against Kentisbeare and the reverse fixture with Beer.

“An away game at Beer Albion is probably the hardest fixture and we had that for the first game,” said Hiscox.

“To go there and win set a tone for the rest of the season because Beer are a good side.

“We got that win and a superb way to start.

“The game with Sidmouth Town was a case of attack versus defence, despite the final result only being a 2-1 win.

“We could have scored eight or nine goals but the two young centre-halves for Sidmouth were outstanding, they put their bodies on the line, and their ‘keeper had a good game as well.

“We also missed some really good chances and our ‘keeper wasn’t really tested until the end, when we were pushing forward to try and get the third goal.

“They caught us on the counter to pinch a goal back but never a game we thought we would lose.

“The 5-0 win at home to Whipton was superb, our best team performance so far.

“We started to click in that game and our home form has been brilliant. Since I took charge, I believe we’ve only lost one league game on our own patch.

“Oscar Walsh scored two on that day and also scored in the 2-1 win at Seaton, which was another game that could have brought a bigger margin of victory.

“In the end, we did enough to get the points.

“We then beat Chard Town 1-0 and another game where we should have scored more.

“Chard sat everyone behind the ball and we’ve got to learn how to deal with teams that deploy that tactic.

“We won 4-1 at Kentisbeare and the same against Beer Albion.

“It was two games that really showed the players are adapting to what we want from them and our midfielder Charlie Selley was outstanding in both games. He looked pure class.

“We have won seven games out of seven, so it is very frustrating to have the enforced break.

“The last thing you want is to stop that winning momentum but I know for sure that the players will be desperate to get back playing soon.

“Everyone will be raring to go for the first training session when we return to football.”