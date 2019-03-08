Feniton U18s involved in six goal thriller in South Devon

Feniton Under-18s wearing their new tracksuits which have been purchased thanks to generous sponsorship from Pullen and Symes Opticians of Ottery St Mary and Exeter. Picture FENITON U18S Archant

Feniton Under-18s maintained their push for a top two finish in the Devon County U18 League as they shared six goals in a pulsating encounter at Totnes and Dartington.

Only an unlikely set of results can now deny Feniton what will be a richly deserved place in the end-of-season play-offs between the top two teams in each of the Devon U18 divisions – East and West.

In a game which saw two teams fighting for the remaining play-off spot, the match began very competitively with Feniton midfielders Jack Hobday and Sam Brook having to work hard to create momentum.

It was the home side who took a 20th minute lead with a well-struck free-kick. Feniton hit back and both Oscar Walsh and Sam Brook went close before the home side scored a counter-attack goal to take a somewhat flattering 2-0 lead into the break.

After the break, Feniton began to take charge with strikers Ollie Holman and Evra Yao a constant threat to the Totnes back line.

It was clear that the game’s third goal would be the crucial one and, on 52 minutes, some excellent approach play from Yao set up a chance that the exceptional Jack Hatswell, later to be named the Man of the Match, finished with aplomb.

Totnes were always a threat with both Conor Flanagan and Jacob Turner being regularly tested on the right.

On the rare occasions the back line, well marshalled by the classy Charley Skilton together with Garreth Blackmore and Jake Pond, was breached, Fenny glovesman Tom Pryke, despite playing with a foot injury, showed good clean handling.

With 20 minutes to go, parity was restored when an exquisite pass from Hatswell found winger Charlie Pullen, who scored his fifth goal in four games.

The final quarter of the contest saw the game ebb and flow and, with three minutes remaining, an electrifying run down the left by Walsh ended with the ball smashed into the Totnes net to put Fenny 3-2 up!

However, in an extraordinary six minutes of added time there was further drama with the home side netting their third and the game’s sixth to ensure honours ended even.