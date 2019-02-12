Feniton U18s stay top thanks to five-star show over Totnes and Dartington

Feniton maintained their push for a top two finish in the Devon County Under-18 League South with a convincing 5-1 win at home to Totnes and Dartington.

For the second game running, playing against top four opponents, Feniton conceded the first goal of the game, falling behind in the 15th minute.

Indeed, had it not been for a smart save from Feniton keeper Tom Pryke the lead could have been doubled.

The Feniton back line of Charlie Pullen, Kai Morgan, Jake Pond and Garreth Blackmore were being tested by a Totnes aerial bombardment! What made the way that Fenny coped with the barrage all the more impressive is the fact that they lost both their regular central defenders before the game started!

Garreth Blackmore filled in superbly at centre back and so has now played in all 11 berths available in the team in his three-and-a-half seasons at Acland Park!

Feniton, with central midfield duo, Sam Brook and Louis Spalding orchestrating things, began to take charge and it was no more than they deserved when, after good inter-play between strikers Ollie Holman and Evra Yao, the latter struck to restore parity ion the half hour.

Five minutes later Ollie Holman enhanced his growing reputation when he applied the finish to some slick wing play from Renz Farnican and Feniton took a 2-1 lead into the break.

The second half saw Feniton moving up the gears with the sublime Sam Brook dribbling through the defence before drilling the ball home five minutes after the restart to make it 3-1.

Totnes hit back, but found it tough to get the better of that disciplined Feniton back line in which Backmore and Jake Pond won all the aerial battles.

At the other end of the pitch, the sheer pace and work rate of the Feniton front four got its just rewards with Evra Yao getting his second of the game and his 10th of the season from just four starts since joining the club!

With a 4-1 advantage, Fenny subs Connor Hepburn and Jack Hatswell came on and the team’s tempo did not change. Indeed they added a fifth when Oscar Walsh scored the fifth and final Feniton goal in the 80th minute.

There was still time left for Walsh to draw a splendid finger-tip save from the Totnes keeper from his audacious 30-yard free kick.

At the end of another fantastic team performance, Feniton sit top of the table. As for the Fenny Man of the Match award, that was shared between Jake Pond and Sam Brook.