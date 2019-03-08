Feniton Under-15s battle well against powerful, Cranbrook outfit

Archant

Feniton Under-15s were involved in a compelling contest with visiting Cranbrook that yielded no fewer than 13 goals.

The score line might reflect a one-sided contest, but it is perhaps worthy of consideration that this particular Feniton side are all U14s and so playing a year up.

What's more, the Fenny youngsters gave as good as they got for long periods. Cranbrook have a powerful team at this age group and a really impressive part of their game is their finishing!

For Feniton's joint-managers, Tom and Chris Badcott, a huge plus was netting four times against such powerful opponents.

Caleb Nicholas (2), Elliott Bowyer and Rhylee Acott scored the Fenny goals

The contest was superbly officiated by Feniton men's team player Mike Maloney.