Feniton Under-15s net trip to Exmouth-based Antonios after nap hand success

PUBLISHED: 15:54 16 March 2020

Feniton Under-15s were 5-0 winners when they travelled to Exmouth United for an Exeter and District Youth League meeting.

In a bright start, Feniton took the lead after some good link-up play between Kieran Martin and Elliott Bowyer that ended with Bowyer scoring before the lead was doubled with a goal of stunning quality.

It was Caleb Nicholas who provided the pass that was received by Bowyer who then found time and space to hit a dipping shot that arrowed its way into the top left corner of the net!

Bowyer then returned the compliment, providing the ‘assist’ for Nicholas to make it 3-0.

Goal number four owed much to a defence-splitting pass from Kieran Martin again involved as he played a defence that Isaac Littlejohns finished clinically, netting his first goal for the club in the process.

Littlejohns then linked well with Elliot Anning, who beat a player before completing the scoring.

A feature of the Feniton performance was another fine collective shift from the back line of James Lambell, Dan Badcott, Owen Hanks and Ted Benson, in front of goalkeeper Kalum Meecham, who made some smart saves to deservedly bag himself a clean sheet.

The teams reward for another splendid all-round show was a visit to Exmouth business, Antonios where the players were al treated to one of the splendid ice creams that are served there.

