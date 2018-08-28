Feniton Under-18s power to top of Devon League after stunning away performance

In a quite extraordinary game, potential Devon League winners Newton Abbot Spurs were blown apart by their Feniton visitors, who themselves ended the day on top of the table after a clinical 6-1 success.

On a quagmire of a pitch, Feniton went on the front foot straight from the off, and, on 12 minutes, were awarded a penalty which was subsequently well saved by the Spurs goalkeeper.

This knocked Feniton temporarily out of their stride and against the run of play Newton Abbot took the lead midway through the half.

The sheer physicality of the home team meant the back line of Badcott, Pond, Skilton and Blackmore had to dig deep to keep a foothold in the game.

Throughout, the team kept passing and eventually got their rewards when the livewire Evra Yao unleashed a shot, which had too much power for the Spurs glovesman, to level things up on the stroke of half-time.

If the first half was just shaded by Feniton then the second half was akin to watching the best of Brazilian football in action! The home side were simply taken apart by a rampant Feniton team. Within five minutes Evra had doubled his tally for the afternoon when finding the net after some polished build-up play in midfield from Louis Spalding and Sam Brook, both of whom were imperious both in breaking up the attacking threat of Spurs, and in creating regular chances for the Feniton forwards.

Wingers Renz Farnican and Oscar Walsh were causing havoc and on the hour mark a Walsh corner was met with a bullet of a header from Jake Pond with his maiden goal to make it 3-1.

The game was now becoming stretched as the hosts sought to find a way back into the game. They so nearly did but for a breathtaking save from Fenny goalkeeper Tom Pryke, who capped a faultless game by keeping the two-goal cushion intact.

This moment proved vital as up the other end went the speedster on the wing, Oscar Walsh, to thump the ball past a hapless Abbot keeper.

Despite being given a lesson in clinical finishing, the hosts continued to press and the newly introduced Kai Morgan, Jacob Turner and Charlie Pullen were resolute in keeping Spurs at bay.

The difference in the teams was the pairing of the Feniton strikers Ollie Holman and Evra Yao, who, from minute one to minute 90, were simply unplayable!

Holman’s work rate and hold-up play got the reward it deserved when he finished off another superb team move to make it 5-1 on 80 minutes and a few minutes later provided the assist for Oscar Walsh, who made it 11 goals from eight games with his second to complete the scoring.