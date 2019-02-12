Feniton Under-18s so impressive as they book last four berth in Devon League Cup

Feniton progressed into the Devon U18 League Cup semi-finals with a comprehensive 7-2 demolition of South Devon visitors Newton Abbot Spurs.

The first half was a competitive battle and Feniton were indebted to glovesman Tom Pryke when he made a fantastic save on 10 minutes to deny Newton Abbot an early lead.

The Feniton defence, well marshalled by Charley Skilton, saw Jake Pond, Garreth Blackmore and Jacob Turner dealing with sustained pressure.

However, the game, on a heavy pitch, was becoming a midfield war of attrition, but with Jack Hatswell starting to pull the strings, Feniton began to impose themselves.

On the half hour, good approach work from Oscar Walsh lead to the all-important opening goal when Feniton striker Ollie Holman enhanced his glowing reputation by finishing from an acute angle. Within five minutes, strike partner Evra Yao made it 2-0 with a cute finish. Just before the break, Abbot got back into the contest with a goal from a free-kick and Feniton trooped off at the break with a 2-1 advantage.

The second half saw the introduction of Jack Hobday, who immediately provided both physicality as well as finesse in the all-important midfield engine room.

It was clear, early in the second half, that the game’s next goal would be crucial and it arrived in the 52nd minute with Feniton’s box-to-box midfielder Sam Brook drilling the ball home to make it 3-1.

The best was yet to come, however, when a 40-yard cross-field ball from Ollie Holman was taken in his stride by the best player on the pitch, right winger Ashley Mitchell, who calmly finished to make it 4-1 and effectively - game over.

Second half substitutions in the shape of Kai Morgan, Connor Hepburn and Charlie Pullen merely tightened the screw further on Newton Abbot, who were now chasing shadows across the whole pitch.

Charlie Pullen helped himself with two superb strikes from distance within no time at all and, despite a consolation second for the away team, the game was finished with a second from the impressive Evra Yao, leaving Feniton marching on towards league and cup honours with a place booked in the last four of the Devon U18 League Cup.