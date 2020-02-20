Advanced search

Feniton Under-18s hit by another postponement

PUBLISHED: 11:40 20 February 2020

There is more frustration for the Feniton Under-18s with the news that this coming Sunday's Devon Cup quarter-final tie away at Hatherleigh has already been called off.

That means the next outing for the Fenny U18s is a March 1, Acland Park meeting with Clyst Valley.

If that game goes ahead in a weeks' time it will be just the third game for Feniton U18s in 15 long weeks!

Since mid-November, the only action that the team has seen has been a January 5, 3-1 win at Bovey Tracey and, most recently. A 9-1 win at home to Twyford Spartans on January 19.

Prior to the home meeting with Clyst Valley, Fenny, who top the table with 15 points from their first six games, sit a point clear of second placed Hatherleigh who are the only team to have beaten Fenny in the league so far this season.

The biggest threat to a Feniton U18s league title win would seem to be Exmouth Town who have only played three times in their campaign - but won the lot!

