Advanced search

Feniton win / Honiton and Upottery both held / Millwey Rise march on - East Devon Virtual League latest

PUBLISHED: 16:18 18 April 2020

Archant

East Devon Virtual League latest - matchday eight results, latest league tables and updated current form.

The East Devon Virtual Football League matchday eight also marks the first round of matches in the second half og the campaign.

Honiton Town are now unbeaten in three matches in the East Devon Virtual League Premier Division and the Hippos now sit third in the table following a 1-1draw away at Budleigh Salterton. Feniton sit second after they inflicted more pain on a Seaton Town side that remain the only team in the 24-team three division league yet to win a game. Axminster Town suffered a fourth successive defeat as they were beaten 3-1 at Ottery St Mary. The other top flight game saw leaders Exmouth Town move six points clear of second placed Feniton after completing the double over Beer Albion, beating the Fishermen 3-0 at Furzebrake.

In Division One Lympstone hold a three-point lead at the top of the table after they won 4-2 at Otterton and that means that the Otters have now lost all four of their home games this season. Upottery sit second and are one of four teams that are separated by just a single point in the chase of the table-toppers. Upottery remain unbeaten away from their Glebe Park home after a 3-3 draw at East Budleigh who sit third. Tipton went down 3-0 at Exmouth Spartans and that result means that Tipton slip to third with Spartans up to fourth and, with just four points between Spartans and the Lympets it means that the chase for the Division One top honour looks set to go all the way to the conclusion of the 14 match campaign. Cranbrook are now unbeaten in three matches and are themselves only four points adrift of second place after a 2-1 home win over a Seaton Town side that remain the only team in the East Devon Virtual League yet to register a victory this season!

In Division Two Exmouth Rovers claimed a sixth win in eight outings with a 4-1 home success over a Dunkeswell Rovers side that continue to seek a first away win this season and leaders Millwey Rise also picked up a sixth success of the season as they won 4-2 at a Colyton side that are now third, four points behind Exmouth Rovers. Axmouth United’s recent revival continued as they won 3-1 at Offwell Rangers and Farway United were 5-1 home winners in their meeting with Awliscombe.

Latest tables

Premier Division

P W D L F A Pts

Exmouth Town 8 6 1 1 24 11 19

Feniton 8 4 1 3 15 13 13

Honiton 8 3 3 2 22 19 12

Budleigh 8 3 2 3 15 18 11

Axminster Town 8 3 1 4 22 19 10

Ottery St Mary 8 3 3 2 17 15 10

Beer Albion 8 2 1 5 14 22 7

Sidmouth Town 8 1 2 5 9 18 5

Division One P W D L F A Pts

Lympstone 8 5 1 2 19 13 16

Upottery 8 3 4 1 27 20 13

East Budleigh 8 4 1 3 21 17 13

Tipton 8 3 3 2 20 17 12

Exmouth Spartans 8 3 3 2 20 17 12

Otterton 8 2 3 3 15 20 9

Cranbrook 8 2 3 3 12 20 9

Seaton Town 8 0 3 5 12 21 3

Division Two P W D L F A Pts

Millwey Rise 8 6 1 1 24 11 19

Exmouth Rovers 8 6 0 2 22 17 18

Colyton 8 4 2 2 16 12 14

Offwell Rangers 8 3 1 4 10 14 10

Axmouth United 8 2 2 4 15 18 8

Awliscombe 8 2 2 4 12 20 8

Dunkeswell Rovers 8 2 1 5 11 16 7

Farway United 8 2 1 5 19 21 7

Form guide

Premier Division

Exmouth Town WWWLWWDW

Axminster Town DWWWLLLL

Feniton WLWDWLLW

Ottery St Mary DDLWDWLW

Honiton Town WDLWLDWD

Budleigh Salterton LLWDWLWD

Beer Albion LLLLDWWL

Sidmouth Town LWLLLDDL

Division One

Upottery WWDDDWLD

East Budleigh LWWWWLLD

Lympstone LLWWWDWW

Tipton DWLWDDWL

Otterton WLDLLWDL

Exmouth Spartans DDDLWLWW

Cranbrook DLLDLWDW

Seaton Town DDDLLLLL

Division Two

Millwey Rise WWWWLDWW

Exmouth Rovers LWLWWWWW

Colyton DWWWLDWL

Awliscombe WWLLDDLL

Dunkeswell Rovers WLLLWDLD

Offwell Rangers LLWWDLWL

Axmouth United LDLLWDLW

Farway United LLWLLDLW

Matchday nine will be published here on Wednesday, April 222. Next up, on Monday April 20, we shall have the first round results from the East Devon Virtual League KO Cup - the draw for which has been made and is: Byes (8) Exmouth Rovers, Millwey Rise, Sidmouth Town, Colyton, Budleigh Salterton, Tipton, Awliscombe and Otterton

Round One ties: Farway v Exmouth Town; Axminster Town v East Budleigh; Dunkeswell Rovers v Honiton Town; Feniton v Upottery; Axmouth United v Lympstone; Cranbrook v Beer Albion; Seaton Town v Offwell Rangers and Exmouth Spartans v Ottery St Mary

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Axminster area sees rise in Coronavirus cases

Axminster Medical Practice. Picture Chris Carson

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll reaches 20

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Derelict Lyme cottage sells for ‘staggering’ £203,000

This derelict cottage in the centre of Lyme Regis, fetched �203,000, Picture: S&S .

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Seaton bungalow severely damaged in fire

Firefighters tackle the bungalow blaze at Seaton. Picture DSFRS

Most Read

Axminster area sees rise in Coronavirus cases

Axminster Medical Practice. Picture Chris Carson

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll reaches 20

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Derelict Lyme cottage sells for ‘staggering’ £203,000

This derelict cottage in the centre of Lyme Regis, fetched �203,000, Picture: S&S .

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Seaton bungalow severely damaged in fire

Firefighters tackle the bungalow blaze at Seaton. Picture DSFRS

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Feniton win / Honiton and Upottery both held / Millwey Rise march on - East Devon Virtual League latest

Feniton flood alleviation scheme delayed

Previous flooding at Feniton. Picture EDDC

Ottery St Mary 2020 Junior Tournament cancelled

Football on pitch

Paul Boulton - ‘A genuine giant of the game’ - RIP ‘Bomber’

Exmouth Town after their Devon Premier Cup win of 1980. Back Row (left to right) Bob Davis, Bob Kew, Julian Tagg, Dave Lang, Keith Sprague, Paul Boulton, Robbie Hook, Dudley Westlake. Front row (left to right) Graham Mustard, Alan Jackson, Russell Petersen, Dennis Gill, Dave Johns. Picture ETFC

Concern for missing 86-year-old from Talaton

Jean Fellas, aged 86, was last seen at her home in Talaton on April 17.
Drive 24